ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked

The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Putnam County, FL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Postal Worker#The Postal Service#Northern Florida#Accident#The Sheriff S Office
CBS San Francisco

Left for dead; French bulldog pup rescued from Solano County Dumpster

SOLANO County -- A Vallejo resident has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after a French Bulldog pup was found barely clinging to life after being dumped into a gas station dumpster.According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, an employee of a gas station called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster. When the Animal Control officer arrived a short time later, they found the puppy unresponsive. The officer checked for signs of life and was able to determine the puppy was just barely alive. The dog was taken to a...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy