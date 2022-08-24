ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasnovich rallies past Cornet, advances to Cleveland final

CLEVELAND (AP) — Seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus moved within one win of her first WTA Tour title, rallying to beat eighth-seeded Alizé Cornet 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday in the semifinals at Tennis in The Land. Sasnovich, ranked 36th in the world, won the final three games in the second set after Cornet served for the match up 5-4. She then jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third before closing out the 2-hour, 50-minute contest with a drop shot. Sasnovich, who advanced to her fourth career final, will play No. 45 Liudmila Samsonova for the championship Saturday. Samsonova beat Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-2 in just 53 minutes.
Haniger lifts Mariners over Guardians 3-2 in 11 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 in a matchup of American League playoff contenders. Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central was trimmed to three games over Minnesota, which blanked San Francisco. Seattle is clinging to a postseason spot in a tight wild-card race. After a tense pitching duel between starters Shane Bieber and Logan Gilbert, the Mariners got a terrific effort from their bullpen and pulled it out. Haniger hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the 11th against All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase to score automatic runner Dylan Moore from second base.
