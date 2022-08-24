CLEVELAND (AP) — Seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus moved within one win of her first WTA Tour title, rallying to beat eighth-seeded Alizé Cornet 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday in the semifinals at Tennis in The Land. Sasnovich, ranked 36th in the world, won the final three games in the second set after Cornet served for the match up 5-4. She then jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third before closing out the 2-hour, 50-minute contest with a drop shot. Sasnovich, who advanced to her fourth career final, will play No. 45 Liudmila Samsonova for the championship Saturday. Samsonova beat Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-2 in just 53 minutes.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO