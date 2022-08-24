Read full article on original website
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Phillies option Hall, Recall Muñoz
The Philadelphia Phillies announced that Darick Hall will head back to Triple-A, recalling Yairo Muñoz.
Phillies Superstar Harper Walks it Off for IronPigs
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper notched three hits for the IronPigs on Wednesday, including a walk off double.
Look: Bryce Harper Crushes Home Run In First Minor League Rehab At-Bat
There's a reason Bryce Harper isn't playing in the Minor League full time. During his first rehab at-bat with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday, the two-time NL MVP blasted a deep home run to center field. Take a look at the Minor League homer here:. Harper suffered a...
Phillies Superstar Bryce Harper to be Activated Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting superstar Bryce Harper back earlier than expected.
Marsh Begins Rehab Assignment with Lehigh Valley
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh began a rehab assignment with the IronPigs on Thursday.
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
WATCH: Bryce Harper homers twice in first game of rehab assignment
He hasn't faced in-game pitching in nearly two months but it took Bryce Harper all of one plate appearance to go deep in his rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Facing left-hander Jared Shuster, the Braves' first-round pick in 2020, Harper got an up-and-in cutter and demolished it to right-center field. It was clearly gone off the bat and the right fielder barely moved.
Maton, Phillies' Daycare Jumpstart Another Win
Nick Maton's walk-off hit propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to a win on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.
WATCH: Bryce Harper Hits Walk-Off Double in Triple-A Lehigh Valley Game
Philadelphia Phillies' outfielder Bryce Harper hit a walk-off double to give the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs the 6-5 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers in his second game since the start of his minor league rehab assignment.
Phillies Recall Sánchez, Option Plassmeyer
The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have recalled Cristopher Sánchez on Wednesday afternoon.
