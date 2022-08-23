Read full article on original website
Related
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
MedPage Today
FDA OKs First Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Depression
The FDA approved combination dextromethorphan and bupropion extended-release tablets (Auvelity) for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), Axsome Therapeutics announced on Friday. Dextromethorphan-bupropion is an oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, and "represents the first new oral non-monoamine-based mechanism of action approved to treat major depressive disorder in over sixty...
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
MedPage Today
Novel IL-6 Blocker Matches Humira in Rheumatoid Arthritis
A new type of anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) biologic called olokizumab was as effective as adalimumab (Humira) in rheumatoid arthritis patients who needed a step up from methotrexate monotherapy, results from a phase III trial indicated. Patients assigned to the novel drug for 24 weeks achieved ACR20 responses (20% improvement in symptoms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Citrate-Free High-Concentration Humira Biosimilar Hadlima
Adalimumab-bwwd is a tumor necrosis factor blocker indicated for rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis. The FDA has approved the citrate-free, high-concentration 100mg/mL formulation of adalimumab-bwwd (Hadlima; Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, Organon & Co), a biosimilar referencing adalimumab (Humira; AbbVie...
Psychiatric Times
Novel Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist Approved for Treatment of MDD
Dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder just became FDA approved. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Auvelity (dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl) extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, the first and only oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist approved for the treatment of MDD. It is also the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved for the treatment of MDD with labeling of statistically significant antidepressant efficacy compared to placebo starting at 1 week.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
curetoday.com
FDA Stops Study of Novel Blood Cancer Drug
The Food and Drug Administration put a full clinical hold on a study of the novel drug FHD-286 in patients with acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome after study data showed an increase in a potentially fatal side effect. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a full clinical hold...
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Decrease Risk of Death for Those With Heart Failure
Results also show that no association with an increased frequency of myocarditis, venous thromboembolism, or worsening HF in these individuals. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were linked with a decreased risk of death in individuals with heart failure (HF), according to the results of a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
technologynetworks.com
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Safe in Patients With Heart Failure
COVID mRNA vaccines are associated with a decreased risk of death in patients with heart failure, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 The study also found that the vaccines were not associated with an increased risk of worsening heart failure, venous thromboembolism or myocarditis in heart failure patients.
Jazz' Epidiolex, The Only FDA-Approved CBD Drug, Enters Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Its Effects In Patients With Myoclonic-Atonic Seizures
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ has initiated a new Phase 3 trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of Epidiolex (cannabidiol), known as Epidyolex in Europe, in children and adolescents with epilepsy with myoclonic-atonic seizures (EMAS). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will investigate EMAS-associated seizure frequency over the 14-week treatment period compared to baseline. The company's cannabidiol is not currently approved in the United States or European Union for the treatment of EMAS.
MedicalXpress
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
docwirenews.com
Immunosuppression and Mortality in KT Recipients With COVID-19
The mortality risk from COVID-19 is increased in kidney transplant recipients. A. O. Gérard and colleague conducted a study to examine the association between maintenance immunosuppressive drugs and 60-day mortality in kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19. Results of the study were reported during an oral presentation at the 2022...
pharmacytimes.com
Pfizer, BioNTech Announce Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data for Young Children
Analysis is based on previously reported data collected in March and April 2022, with the FDA granting emergency use authorization for individuals aged 6 months to 4 years on June 17. Pfizer and BioNTech announced updated efficacy results from a phase 2/3 trial, evaluating a 3 3-µg dose series of...
FibroGen Concludes Dosing In Late-Stage Blood Cell Disorder Study, Sees Top-line Data In H1 2023
FibroGen, Inc. FGEN has completed patient enrollment for MATTERHORN, a Phase 3 clinical study of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). MATTERHORN study is a Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes. A total of 141 subjects have been enrolled in the study. The primary endpoint of the study is transfusion independence for ≥ 56 consecutive days in the first 28 weeks of treatment, while the main secondary endpoint is reduction of red blood cell transfusion. Mark Eisner, Chief Medical Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to complete enrollment of this Phase 3 study of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk MDS. Patients living with MDS have limited treatment options for their anemia, and MATTERHORN evaluates roxadustat as a potential new treatment that can reduce the burden of blood transfusions. On behalf of the entire study team, we would like to extend our gratitude to the patients, caregivers, investigators, and study staff for their commitment to this study." Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are a group of disorders characterized by poorly formed or dysfunctional blood cells, resulting in chronic anemia in most patients. The company anticipates top-line data readout from the study in first half of 2023. Price Action: FibroGen closed Thursdays trading at $13.55.
Nature.com
Dose"“response association between plasma homocysteine and white matter lesions in patients with hypertension: a case"“control study
White matter lesions (WMLs) are common MRI changes that are indicative of cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD). Elevated plasma homocysteine (Hcy) levels are related to an increased risk of vascular disease. We aimed to analyze the relationship between Hcy levels and WMLs in patients with hypertension. A total of 1961 patients with WMLs and 15,463 patients without WMLs were matched at a 1:1 ratio by age and sex. Hyperhomocysteinemia (HHcy) was defined as an abnormally high level (>15"‰Âµmol/l) of Hcy in a plasma sample. In total, 1888 (WML group) and 1888 (No-WMLs group) patients were enrolled, with 51.6% of the sample being male and a mean age of 63 years. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed a significant association between a higher level of plasma Hcy and a higher prevalence of WMLs (OR 1.03 95% CI, 1.02"“1.04) when the Hcy level was used as a continuous variable. Patients with Hcy levels of 15"“20"‰Âµmol/l (OR 1.54, 95% CI 1.31"“1.81) and >20 Âµmol/l (OR 1.51, 95% CI 1.26"“1.82) also had a significantly higher risk of WMLs than patients with Hcy levels <15"‰Âµmol/l. Multivariable-adjusted spline regression models showed that the risk of WMLs started to increase only in patients with Hcy levels above 13.85"‰Âµmol/l (P"‰<"‰0.001). In subgroup analyses of WMLs, there was no significant interaction between the Hcy group and subgroup heterogeneity for the prevalence of WMLs (P"‰>"‰0.05). Our study found a dose"“response association between plasma homocysteine levels, especially a Hcy level >13.85"‰Âµmol/l, and the prevalence of WMLs, implying that lowering Hcy levels might be a target for prevention.
FDA Announced Clearance To Century Therapeutics' Allogeneic Cell Therapy Candidate Study
The ELiPSE-1 study is a Phase 1 trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of CNTY-101 in patients with relapsed or refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignancies. CNTY-101 is the first Allogeneic Cell Therapy product candidate engineered to overcome three major pathways of host vs graft rejection. All...
Comments / 0