Florida State

wogx.com

Crist, DeSantis hit campaign trail following Florida Primary

Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Artemis l launch in Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News. Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff will travel to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which has a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, the Harris will deliver remarks about the Artemis program and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass

TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
FLORIDA STATE
State
wogx.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
wogx.com

7 Florida Space Coast restaurants offering gorgeous views of Artemis l launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast is going to be packed with more than 100,000 people all wanting to see the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. Traffic is expected to be a nightmare, but totally worth it to witness history in the making. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center.
COCOA, FL
wogx.com

Community rallies to help nursing assistant

The FOX 35 Care Force highlights people who go above and beyond for others here in Central Florida. When one woman found herself in need of assistance, her neighbors stepped up to pay it forward.
ADVOCACY
