Detroit supports Ukraine as country marks Independence Day, 6 months since invasion
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens gathered in downtown Detroit Wednesday night to celebrate 31 years since Ukraine gained its independence. It also marks six months since Russia invaded the country. Ukrainians living in metro Detroit wanted to be seen and heard. Many of them have family back home who live...
Tv20detroit.com
5 arrested in Michigan after human smuggling attempts on jet ski from Canada
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Four people have been arrested after they allegedly entered the country illegally by crossing the St. Clair River from Canada. A fifth person has also been apprehended in Port Huron for playing a role in the human smuggling incident that took place over the weekend. A...
Tv20detroit.com
Contract deadline looms as EMU faculty picket ahead of Aug. 27 strike vote
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students moved into their dorms ahead of the fall semester, members of Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors held an information picket Friday to shed light on failed contract negotiations with university administrators. “Our goal is and always has been a...
Tv20detroit.com
Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer event raising money, awareness in Troy
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — In two days, the first Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer event is happening in Troy. It features a softball game and baseball tournament raising money and awareness for colon cancer in Samuelsen’s honor. “Young people need to know that this can happen to...
The Henry Ford gets 1985 Modena Spyder from 'Ferris Bueller'
(WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Museum will be showing off a 1985 Modena Spyder, better known as the "Ferris Bueller car," starting this month. The display is in partnership with the Hagerty Drivers Foundation, and the museum will welcome a rotating selection from the National Historic Vehicle Register's prestigious group of culturally significant vehicles.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit’s Rev. Sheffield says no to Big Tobacco’s big money to oppose menthol cigarette ban
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Reverend Horace Sheffield says his legacy is not for sale at any price. “Absolutely, I’m walking away from people’s lives being saved,” he told 7 Action News. R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company tried to pay Sheffield to speak out about a proposed Food...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police increase overtime pay in an effort to curb gun violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, any Detroit police officer working overtime will now receive double pay. The executive order comes from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said the bump is to help curb gun violence in the city by keeping more officers on the streets. DPD said it has...
Tv20detroit.com
'Finding Nicole': New film sheds light on the dangers of domestic violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One continuing story we’ve followed here on 7 Action News has been documented in a book called “Finding Nicole.”. Hollywood is now here, making it into a movie to reach and help more people. The shoot has going on for weeks. The battle has...
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
(WXYZ) — A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman. Clifton E. Terry III, 31, who is known as "Cliff Mac," was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Tv20detroit.com
'We're outnumbered.' Understaffed Wayne Co. juvenile facility sees attacks rise sharply
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Behind the walls of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility downtown, a quiet crisis unfolds every day. “You go there and you say, ‘I’m going go do my job.’ But I don’t want to risk my life while doing it,” said Adria Johnson, who spent more than two years working inside the facility, known as the JDF.
Tv20detroit.com
Ypsilanti mom credits DNA, detective with getting daughter's alleged rapist behind bars
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — "We wouldn't have found out who did it without the DNA," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was lured off her bicycle in Ypsilanti, kidnapped, and raped. It happened in May, but the results of DNA testing have identified 35-year-old Brandon Hutson as...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer who recently tested positive for cocaine is now suspended without pay. The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. Last week, the 7 investigators revealed that an officer in the 5th Precinct caught...
Detroit Weather: A summer weekend to end August
(WXYZ) — This Evening: The sun is back north of Detroit and it's clearing in the south. Temps in the 70s. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Tonight: Cool and quiet night with clearing skies. Low of 59°. Wind: N 5 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high...
Tv20detroit.com
Riders experience a much smoother ride as the Giant Slide reopens on Belle Isle
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eager riders once again lined up and donned burlap sacks Friday morning at the second reopening of the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit. “Adrenaline is pumping,” a rider said while waiting in line Friday morning for the second reopening of the now iconic Giant Slide on Belle Isle.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A few showers overnight
(WXYZ) — Tonight:Scattered showers and a storm is also possible overnight. Low of 67°. Wind: SW 5 mph. Friday: Slight rain chance in the morning. High of 80°. Partly sunny with falling humidity in the afternoon. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a...
Tv20detroit.com
Press conference schedule announced for 2022 Detroit Auto Show
(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show announced the press conference schedule for the return of the auto show with press conferences starting Wednesday, Sept. 14. The press conferences include the announcements for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year winners, and announces from Jeep, Chevrolet,...
Tv20detroit.com
Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side. Additional details regarding the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately available. 7 Action News is working...
Tv20detroit.com
2 dead after 6-car crash on I-94 in Detroit; one driver arrested showing signs of impairment
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say two people are dead after a six-car crash on I-94 in Detroit overnight. According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Mt. Elliott. Police say a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the median, and was then rear-ended by a Kia.
Tv20detroit.com
Tribute concert to honor Aretha Franklin, proceeds helping Detroit YMCA
DETROIT (WXYZ) — An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late Aretha Franklin. The event will benefit the YMCA of Detroit. It’s been four years since the “Queen of Soul” died. Now to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the YMCA, the organization is holding a concert on Sept. 27.
Tv20detroit.com
'The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle' experience coming to Detroit this winter
(WXYZ) — "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" experience is coming to Detroit this winter, produced by the same people behind the Original Immersive Van Gogh. The Immersive Nutcracker will open to the public at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit starting on Nov. 19, and tickets go on sale starting Aug. 26.
