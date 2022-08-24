ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Contract deadline looms as EMU faculty picket ahead of Aug. 27 strike vote

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students moved into their dorms ahead of the fall semester, members of Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors held an information picket Friday to shed light on failed contract negotiations with university administrators. “Our goal is and always has been a...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Henry Ford gets 1985 Modena Spyder from 'Ferris Bueller'

(WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Museum will be showing off a 1985 Modena Spyder, better known as the "Ferris Bueller car," starting this month. The display is in partnership with the Hagerty Drivers Foundation, and the museum will welcome a rotating selection from the National Historic Vehicle Register's prestigious group of culturally significant vehicles.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police increase overtime pay in an effort to curb gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, any Detroit police officer working overtime will now receive double pay. The executive order comes from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said the bump is to help curb gun violence in the city by keeping more officers on the streets. DPD said it has...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman

(WXYZ) — A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman. Clifton E. Terry III, 31, who is known as "Cliff Mac," was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A summer weekend to end August

(WXYZ) — This Evening: The sun is back north of Detroit and it's clearing in the south. Temps in the 70s. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Tonight: Cool and quiet night with clearing skies. Low of 59°. Wind: N 5 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A few showers overnight

(WXYZ) — Tonight:Scattered showers and a storm is also possible overnight. Low of 67°. Wind: SW 5 mph. Friday: Slight rain chance in the morning. High of 80°. Partly sunny with falling humidity in the afternoon. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Press conference schedule announced for 2022 Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show announced the press conference schedule for the return of the auto show with press conferences starting Wednesday, Sept. 14. The press conferences include the announcements for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year winners, and announces from Jeep, Chevrolet,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side. Additional details regarding the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately available. 7 Action News is working...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tribute concert to honor Aretha Franklin, proceeds helping Detroit YMCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late Aretha Franklin. The event will benefit the YMCA of Detroit. It’s been four years since the “Queen of Soul” died. Now to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the YMCA, the organization is holding a concert on Sept. 27.
DETROIT, MI

