DETROIT (WXYZ) — Behind the walls of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility downtown, a quiet crisis unfolds every day. “You go there and you say, ‘I’m going go do my job.’ But I don’t want to risk my life while doing it,” said Adria Johnson, who spent more than two years working inside the facility, known as the JDF.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO