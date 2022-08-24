ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Bexar County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
CBS DFW

San Antonio trauma surgeon points to possible solutions to end gun violence

SAN ANTONIO - In the span of five years he has treated victims in two of Texas' deadliest mass shootings. And University Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Ronald Stewart is already preparing for the next one. "It is our number one epidemic," he said of gun violence. "That impacts our children and young people the most."In 2017, nine patients were brought to San Antonio's University Hospital after a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle during Sunday mass inside a Sutherland Springs church. In May, less than five years later, Dr. Stewart was once again faced with treating victims injured by a similar...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Opening arguments begin in trial of former Precinct 2 Constable

SAN ANTONIO — Opening arguments are set to begin in the trial of an ex-Bexar County Constable that has received a lot of attention. Michelle Barrientes Vela faces several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression. She was the former Constable for Precinct 2 and stepped down in October of 2019. At that time, she also tried to run for Bexar County Sheriff.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Texas woman imprisoned for fraud, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands

SAN ANTONIO — A bookkeeper for a nonprofit in San Antonio was sentenced to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud earlier this month. Authorities reported 60-year-old Alicia Henderson stole nearly $300,000 to be deposited in her personal bank account through forged and fraudulent checks from July 2014 to November 2017. Henderson served as the office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit corporation that served the city's downtown public improvement district.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Javier Salazar
KSAT 12

The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Shooting#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Politics Local#Viva Politics#Bexar County Sheriff
freightwaves.com

Texas, California border-crossing projects key to US-Mexico trade growth

Mexico’s ambassador to the United States recently lauded two binational border infrastructure projects in California and Texas as “flagship” endeavors that would increase trade across North America. “One of our binational flagship projects is the Otay Mesa East-Otay II,” said Esteban Moctezuma, Mexican ambassador to the U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas Organizations

As Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day travel across Texas, his next few stops take him to Kingwood, Fort Bend, Lockhart, and San Antonio. The Democratic candidate wants to change policies that Governor Greg Abbott has put in place. Some of O’Rourke’s ideas help several organizations that have turned out to show their support for him in the upcoming election.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

