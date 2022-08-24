Read full article on original website
'These actions are unacceptable': Headquarters of Bexar County Democrats hit with gunfire
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a drive-by shooting at a strip center off the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road. One of the tenants hit with gunfire, the Headquarters of the Bexar County Democratic Party. According to Bexar County District Attorney, Joe Gonzales,...
WATCH: Recording of San Antonio Democratic party HQ shooter released
The DA called on Republican officials to decry intimidation.
KSAT 12
Barrientes Vela’s former clerk says constable was ‘rattled’ by 2019 visit from Texas Ranger
SAN ANTONIO – A former Precinct 2 clerk who provided critical information to law enforcement about the inner workings of Michelle Barrientes Vela’s administration testified Thursday that the then-constable was left “rattled” after learning she was under criminal investigation in the summer of 2019. “She was...
KSAT 12
Witness says Barrientes Vela and ‘her entourage’ intimidated him at county park
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who rented pavilions at Rodriguez Park for decades of special events testified Wednesday that former Bexar County Pct. 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela and other uniformed deputies intimidated him and his family as they prepared to celebrate the Easter holiday in 2019.
San Antonio trauma surgeon points to possible solutions to end gun violence
SAN ANTONIO - In the span of five years he has treated victims in two of Texas' deadliest mass shootings. And University Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Ronald Stewart is already preparing for the next one. "It is our number one epidemic," he said of gun violence. "That impacts our children and young people the most."In 2017, nine patients were brought to San Antonio's University Hospital after a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle during Sunday mass inside a Sutherland Springs church. In May, less than five years later, Dr. Stewart was once again faced with treating victims injured by a similar...
Most San Antonians don't understand what the Texas Railroad Commission does
Could you answer correctly?
Opening arguments begin in trial of former Precinct 2 Constable
SAN ANTONIO — Opening arguments are set to begin in the trial of an ex-Bexar County Constable that has received a lot of attention. Michelle Barrientes Vela faces several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression. She was the former Constable for Precinct 2 and stepped down in October of 2019. At that time, she also tried to run for Bexar County Sheriff.
News Channel 25
Texas woman imprisoned for fraud, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands
SAN ANTONIO — A bookkeeper for a nonprofit in San Antonio was sentenced to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud earlier this month. Authorities reported 60-year-old Alicia Henderson stole nearly $300,000 to be deposited in her personal bank account through forged and fraudulent checks from July 2014 to November 2017. Henderson served as the office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit corporation that served the city's downtown public improvement district.
KENS 5
3 months later: 10-year-old survivor of Robb Elementary still in recovery and calling for gun reform
SAN ANTONIO — Jaydien Canizales is a survivor of Robb Elementary. The day after the shooting, he gave his first interview ever with KENS 5. At the time, his parents didn't want to show his face on camera. However, three months later he is talking about his journey. Today, he said he is doing okay.
'It's just messed up': Homeless swept from downtown encampment again
SAN ANTONIO — For the moment, the large expanse of open space beneath Interstate 37 near McCullough Avenue and Hays Street has been swept clean. Thursday morning, a number of city departments participated in a joint effort to remove a sprawling encampment of people who had taken up residence under the elevated portion of the freeway.
KSAT 12
Public corruption trial for Michelle Barrientes Vela slated for this week. Here’s what to know.
SAN ANTONIO – Jury selection began Monday morning in the highly anticipated public corruption trial of indicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela. The former Bexar County Precinct 2 constable, who stepped down in late 2019 after triggering the state’s resign-to-run law, faces two felony counts of tampering with evidence.
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
freightwaves.com
Texas, California border-crossing projects key to US-Mexico trade growth
Mexico’s ambassador to the United States recently lauded two binational border infrastructure projects in California and Texas as “flagship” endeavors that would increase trade across North America. “One of our binational flagship projects is the Otay Mesa East-Otay II,” said Esteban Moctezuma, Mexican ambassador to the U.S....
KSAT 12
SAPD officer fired for repeatedly punching handcuffed pregnant woman wins back her job
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer fired in 2019 after department footage showed her repeatedly punching a handcuffed pregnant woman in the head has been reinstated to SAPD by a third-party arbitrator. Officer Elizabeth Montoya, an eight-year veteran of SAPD at the time of her January 2019...
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas Organizations
As Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day travel across Texas, his next few stops take him to Kingwood, Fort Bend, Lockhart, and San Antonio. The Democratic candidate wants to change policies that Governor Greg Abbott has put in place. Some of O’Rourke’s ideas help several organizations that have turned out to show their support for him in the upcoming election.
Texans react to Biden's $10K student loan forgiveness decision
Texas GOP reps don't agree with the decision.
KSAT 12
CPS Energy enters contract negotiations with Rudy Garza to serve as permanent president & CEO
SAN ANTONIO – The CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted to enter a 30-day contract negotiation period with Interim President & CEO Rudy Garza to appoint him to the position permanently. The utility’s board searched nationwide with the assistance of National search firm Russell Reynolds Associates before voting on...
KSAT 12
Argument between roommates ends in shooting on North Side; 1 hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a roommate at their North Side home on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the injured man arrived at a migrant resource center in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue at around 3:20 a.m., saying he had been shot by his roommate at his home on Shadywood Lane.
KSAT 12
Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
