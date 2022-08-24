Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Forecast: Showers and storms this weekend
Expect another round of showers and storms today and tomorrow. Rain chances are up to 70% for the weekend with highs around 90.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Showers start a bit earlier today
Partly sunny and warm with highs around 90. Rain and storms will start near the coast midday and head east through the afternoon. Rain chances will remain high around 70% with the heaviest rain today east of I-75.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Lots of evening rain
Partly sunny, hot, dry and humid early. Highs will reach into the low to mid-90s before numerous sct'd storms develop during the late afternoon and evening. Overall rain coverage will be as high as 70%.
WPBF News 25
Strong, slow-moving storms possible Friday as South Florida faces 'abnormally dry' conditions
Strong storms with heavy winds and rain are possible Friday night across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County. An increase in tropical moisture is bringing storms further inland and increasing humidity across South Florida. The heat index will be around 100 degrees. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay to see more dangerously hot days with 'feels like' temperatures over 100 degrees, new data shows
TAMPA, Fla. - New data shows counties in Tampa Bay will experience 35% to 45% more dangerously hot days when the "feels like" temperature tops 100 degrees. The entire country is facing the challenges of adapting to extreme heat, and it keeps rising. "So we're really locked in to what...
abcnews4.com
2022 Hurricane Special: Ready 4 The Storm | FULL EPISODE
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker team is working 4 you to help get you Ready 4 The Storm. The Battery can be one of the most vulnerable spots in the Lowcountry. It's a reminder that we should always be...
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
islandernews.com
How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tampa using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMTW
Soaking showers end overnight
Maine continues to be very parched with severe drought underway along the coastline. However more beneficial rain arrived Monday afternoon. The heaviest of rain continues to fall across York and Cumberland counties. This area should get a good steady rain right through midnight. Watch for ponding on roads, especially with our dry soil not absorbing all the water. We could receive more than an inch of rainfall in many areas and even over 2 inches with some localized showers.
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa
(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
wogx.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
Heightened Rainfall Expected This Week for West, Central Alabama
Alabamians should prepare for heightened rainfall in West and Central Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham notes that a “weather pattern conducive to a heightened coverage of showers and storms, occurring in waves, over the coming days.”. Flood Advisory Info [THIS HAS EXPIRED]. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL...
Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts
BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
ABC Action News
Drought conditions help unearth 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks
GLEN ROSE, Texas — The ongoing drought in Texas had done a bit of good in a part of the state when ancient dinosaur tracks were unearthed in a dried-up river. CNN reports that tracks from an Acrocanthosaurus were found recently in Dinosaur Valley State Park, located just outside Dallas. Park officials said the dinosaur stood about 15 feet tall and weighed close to seven tons.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
