CEDARVILLE — Fumbles on the opening kickoff and the first play from scrimmage and a botched punt put East Clinton in a 20-0 hole six minutes into its matchup at Cedarville Friday. The Astros would eventually go on to lose 54-6. “We talked all week, with a team as young as we are and as banged up as we are, that there would be some adversity. Things would happen in the game that would set us back. How would we respond to it?,” EC head coach Steve Olds said. “I don’t think our effort changed. But the turnovers and bad punt snap, before you know it, it’s 20-0, and we just never recovered.

CEDARVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO