wnewsj.com
Week 2 Final: Miami Trace 27, Wilmington 22
WILMINGTON — Garrett Guess and Trey Robinette hooked up on three touchdown passes and Miami Trace held off Wilmington in a wild finish 28-22 Friday night at Alumni Field. Guess caught TD passes of 8, 9 and 5 yards from Guess and the Panthers defense scored a touchdown in the final quarter to spoil Wilmington’s home opener.
wnewsj.com
Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington
CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis. Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Centerville High School. Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0. Singles. 1: Chandni Sharma was def...
wnewsj.com
Week 2 Final: Blanchester 42, Batavia 13
BATAVIA — Establishing its might on the first two drives of the game, Michael Mulvihill and the Blanchester Wildcats ran roughshod over Batavia 42-13 Friday night. Blanchester gained 435 yards, 311 of those on the ground. The Wildcats are 1-1 on the year. Mulvihill had 181 yard and three...
wnewsj.com
Friday football flags flying
Continuing a tradition that she started eight years ago, Jane Tuke-Johns, right, and her sister Jennifer Tuke Custis place the Wilmington Hurricane football flags on Main Street buildings Friday morning in advance of the ‘Canes opener Friday night at home against Miami Trace. Both are parents of current/former ‘Canes.
wnewsj.com
Ladycats notch first win, 2-1 triumph over GHS
BLANCHESTER — Macey Waldron had a goal and an assist Thursday as Blanchester defeated Georgetown 2-1 in SBAAC National Division girls soccer at Barbour Memorial Field. Blanchester is 1-2 overall, 1-1 in conference play. Georgetown goes to 0-3, 0-2 in the National. The Ladycats controlled play early, utilizing a...
wnewsj.com
Western Brown defeats Blanchester tennis 5-0
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School tennis team was defeated by Western Brown Wednesday 5-0 in a match on the BHS courts. Coach Julia Perry said several freshmen and first-year varsity players were in the lineup for Blanchester. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Blanchester High School. Western Brown 5, Blanchester...
wnewsj.com
Falcons, Hurricane tie 1-1 in boys soccer
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington tied 1-1 in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action Thursday at Frank Irelan Field. For the Falcons, the result was the third tie in three matches this season. Two of the ties have come against American Division teams. Wilmington is 0-1-1 on the...
wnewsj.com
Reveal’s 200th comes against alma mater, former team
WILMINGTON — Head coach Stephanie Reveal won the 200th match of her varsity coaching career Thursday night as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 in SBAAC American Division action at Fred Summers Court. Reveal graduated from Clinton-Massie and was a long-time coach on Lebanon Road before becoming the head...
wnewsj.com
Blan runners compete at Early Bird Invitational
FELICITY — The Blanchester cross country team competed Wednesday in the Early Bird Invitational at Felicity High School. Drew Wyss was the first BHS runner across the line, placing 11th in 19:49. Kaleb Tabor went 24:46 and placed 47th while Carson Wyss was 55th in 25:52. Brendon Crothers also...
wnewsj.com
Week 2 Final: Cedarville 54, East Clinton 6
CEDARVILLE — Fumbles on the opening kickoff and the first play from scrimmage and a botched punt put East Clinton in a 20-0 hole six minutes into its matchup at Cedarville Friday. The Astros would eventually go on to lose 54-6. “We talked all week, with a team as young as we are and as banged up as we are, that there would be some adversity. Things would happen in the game that would set us back. How would we respond to it?,” EC head coach Steve Olds said. “I don’t think our effort changed. But the turnovers and bad punt snap, before you know it, it’s 20-0, and we just never recovered.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester tops Georgetown in home opener
BLANCHESTER — In the first home match in the return for head coach Jenna Weisflock, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division play. Blanchester is 1-1 in two matches, both against National Division rivals. “The girls came ready to play,” Weisflock...
wnewsj.com
Lady Falcons soar to 8-0 mark with 5-0 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie continued its season-opening unbeaten run with a 5-0 win Thursday against Blanchester in non-league tennis action on the CM courts. Massie moves to 8-0 on the year. The match of the day was at first singles where Addison Swope defeated Leah Boegeman 6-3, 6-3. “Swope...
wnewsj.com
Late change doesn’t deter Astros win 3-0 win
WASHINGTON CH — A late change in venue didn’t deter the East Clinton volleyball team from a 3-0 win at Washington Senior Thursday night. The match was scheduled to be played at East Clinton but athletic director Jeremy McGraw said East Clinton did not have water. So the...
wnewsj.com
Two WHS grads awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops scholarships
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2022 presentation of the college scholarships established in his name. Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry are this year’s recipients of $1,000 Art...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.
wnewsj.com
WC’s WILL offers seminars for ages 40-plus
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is offering a slate of 14 seminars available beginning in mid-September. The popular Wilmington College program endeavors to offer authentic educational opportunities for the 40-plus crowd who possess a will to continue learning. Anita Stanley is coordinating the program. “Our...
wnewsj.com
Adult Parole Authority comes to Wilmington to complete sweep
The Adult Parole Authority was performing a sweep in Wilmington Thursday for alleged violators of parole, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen. The Wilmington Police Department was requested as a transport officer, added Fithen. Pictured are WPD officers escorting an individual to a police cruiser in the area where Rombach Avenue becomes East Locust Street. The Adult Parole Authority is responsible for the supervision of adult felony offenders returning to local communities from prison, as well as assisting Courts of Common Pleas with supervision duties for felony offenders. The Adult Parole Authority is a part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
CHURCH BRIEF
Some folks have been asking about the weekly pastor columns from the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association and why they have not been published by the News Journal the past two months. The most recent ones were received and published back in June. We hope the columns will resume in the...
wnewsj.com
Eleven local issues on November ballot in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Elections certified 11 questions and issues for the November ballot, including a proposed renewal of the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) 1 percent income tax expiring at the end of the year. This same proposed five-year income tax renewal was defeated both this...
