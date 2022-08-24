Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency
James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
California Man Convicted In 1976 School Bus Hijacking Officially Granted Parole
A California man who spent more than four decades in prison after being convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children outside San Francisco has been officially paroled. Frederick Woods was officially paroled by a California parole board on Aug. 16, according to online corrections records. His release is now pending, corrections officials also confirmed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In a California town, a militia is welcomed by some, cautioned by others
The parking lot of H&L Lumber in Mariposa, California, was host to a flurry of activity Sunday as members of a local militia sporting military-style fatigues handed out pancakes and steak sandwiches to evacuees of the Oak Fire raging nearby. Along with breakfast, they doled out business cards with QR codes and directions to join their militia.
'Outrageous' $0 bail policy to blame for staggering rate of crimes committed by past offenders: California DA
A California district attorney told Fox News that more than 70% of criminal suspects released on $0 bail between 2020 and 2021 in his county committed new crimes once they were returned to the streets. The California Judicial Council in April 2020 implemented the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, or "zero...
Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say
Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
Judge rules former Tinhorn Flats owner can proceed with countersuit
A countersuit filed by the former owner of the Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill and his children against the city of Burbank over the city’s shutdown of the eatery in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic can move forward on its one cause of action for alleged violation of the First Amendment, a judge ruled Monday.
Comments / 0