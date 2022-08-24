Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
UConn vs. Utah State odds, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 0 predictions from model on 43-31 run
Week 0 of the 2022 college football schedule features the UConn Huskies going on the road to play the Utah State Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Utah State played outstanding during the 2021 season, which included an 11-3 record and the Mountain West title. The Aggies ended their season on a three-game win streak. UConn couldn't get it going at all last year and finished with a 1-11 record.
Villanova Football and Coach Mark Ferrante Down the Shore!
VUSports (Adam Cilli): Coach this is a fun practice and it has become a bit of a tradition as you have been down here in OC a few times before. Can you please tell us how this came about and some of the logistics behind getting such a big group down here?
Maddie Webber on her 'Nova WBB commitment
Class of 2023 dynamic, high-level point guard Maddie Webber was a huge commit for coach Denise Dillon and the Villanova Lady Wildcats. The South Fayette (PA) star is an elite shooter that plays stronger than her size at 5-9. She chose Villanova over St. John’s, Penn, Kent State, Boston University, Duquesne, East Carolina and UMass. With Webber being able to play with guards like Bella Runyan, Lucy Olsen, Zanai Jones and Kaitlyn Orihel among others - iron will sharpen iron.
