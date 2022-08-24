ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple allegedly engaging in sex act at a major league baseball game being investigated by police

By Alex Baker, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Oakland Police Department has launched an investigation into an incident in which a couple allegedly engaged in a sex act in the stands of an Oakland Athletics game on Sunday. The incident, first reported by TMZ , was seemingly captured on camera by a social media user at the game and posted to Twitter .

In the footage, an isolated couple is seen alone near the top of section 334 engaging in what appears to be a sex act. Nexstar’s KRON reached out to Oakland police, and a spokesperson confirmed the incident was under investigation.

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this incident until after the game and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game. We have initiated an investigation. However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been cited/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Lewd acts in public” said OPD Public Information Officer Candace Keas in a statement to KRON4.

If charged and convicted, the couple could be penalized with up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

In other news, the A’s won Sunday’s game, defeating the Seattle Mariners 3-5.

