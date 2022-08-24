ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW VIDEO: Manhunt for robbery crew that left NYPD officer critical with fractured skull, brain bleed

By Emily Nadal, Glenn Schuck, Adam Warner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An NYPD officer was fighting for his life Wednesday after he was attacked by a suspected drive-by robbery crew that’s been terrorizing the Bronx and Queens in recent weeks.

The NYPD released new video and images in the robbery spree as the manhunt for at least four suspects continued.

The 48-year-old officer was in a medically inducted coma at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi on Wednesday with injuries that included a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell pleaded for the public's help with the case, tweeting, "We need all eyes on this."

Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said “not even a police officer can walk these streets safely” and that police will hold the “cowards” accountable.

“While we pray at our injured brother’s bedside tonight, police officers across this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him,” Lynch said in a statement . “Make no mistake: we will find them. But we will need the rest of the justice system to step up and do its job, too. This is what happens when our leaders refuse to hold criminals accountable—not even a police officer can walk these streets safely.”

The officer was off-duty and out for a jog on Olmstead Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday when he was targeted by three men who pulled up in a Honda sedan.

Police said the crew has often used a black Honda sedan in the robbery spree. Photo credit NYPD

The men beat him in the head repeatedly before stealing his wallet, phone and keys, police said. The trio then drove off.

The injured cop was found lying on the sidewalk and bleeding from his left ear. He was unable to stand or speak, police said. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he remained Wednesday.

The officer is said to be a veteran of the department who has worked at the Central Park Precinct for 18 years.

Three of the four suspects police are searching for. One of the four suspects remains in the vehicle as the others rob the victim. Photo credit NYPD

Police have linked the crew to at least 19 robberies over the past month, including the mugging of the cop and several others this week.

The thieves usually pull up in a black Honda sedan, jump out and violently rob people. They are sometimes armed with guns and knives, police said. They’ve stolen everything from cellphones and bank cards to a Porsche.

The video police released Wednesday shows two robberies from Monday morning in which a 36-year-old man, and then a 32-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, were targeted on Quimby Avenue. One of the suspects took out a knife while the others robbed the victims of bank cards and more than $1,000 in cash. The suspects fled in a black Honda sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

FAITH BROWN
3d ago

when these animals get caught they should have life in prison with no parole and let them get beat up in jail see how they like it

