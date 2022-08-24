Seattle-area schools scramble to fill bus driver jobs, parents warned about route changes

Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Kent School District teachers continue work strike
KENT, Wash. — More teachers are hitting the picket line as contract negotiations play out in school districts across Western Washington. In Kent, the strike canceled the first day of classes and there could be more delays to come. Kent teachers on Thursday night said it's too soon to...
KOMO News
WSDOT working with the community to address local homelessness
SEATTLE, Wash. — An estimated 60 to 70 people living at the encampment at 10th & Dearborn. King Co. Regional Homelessness Authority & local organizations have been doing outreach over the past six weeks to assess the situation and everyone’s different needs. They say the majority have accepted...
KOMO News
Pair of injured cyclists sue Seattle over roadway tracks called 'recipe for disaster'
SEATTLE — Although Seattle is considered by many to be a bike-friendly city, a new lawsuit filed against the city, alleging that officials have done nothing to correct a dangerous hazard built right into the roads. Two former cyclists are suing after they were seriously injured in separate accidents...
KOMO News
Seattle residents want more permanent solutions to help RV residents
SEATTLE — Residents in a Georgetown neighborhood want the City of Seattle to find a permanent solution for the RVs parked in their community. This comes after clean-up was done Thursday morning by crews on one stretch of roadway at South Findlay Street and 7th avenue south. We have...
KOMO News
SDOT removes concrete blocks put down to keep homeless camps from growing
SEATTLE — Just a couple of months ago, this was how this stretch of SW Andover Street looked - covered in RV's. Neighbors remember it well. “It was an entrenched location probably more so than RV encampment that I’ve ever seen,” said Spencer Nilsson. “It wasn’t healthy,...
KOMO News
Help needed to find driver who hit and killed Vashon Island man
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The search is on for whoever hit a man on Vashon Island and just left Phil Cushman’s friends now tell us they’re outraged that nobody’s claiming responsibility. “I am an author, and I have no words there are no words for this...
KOMO News
Nurses say Providence must do more to address staffing shortages at Everett hospital
EVERETT, Wash. — Nurses say they are beyond burnout at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and conditions only seem to be getting worse. These front-line health care providers want the hospital to stabilize staffing instead of overworking the people who remain. They fault hospital leaders for not doing enough to recruit and retain qualified caregivers.
KOMO News
Overnight lane reductions set for northbound I-5 in Seattle this Sunday
SEATTLE, Wash. — Interstate 5 will be closed on Sunday evening due to construction work being done for the Seattle Convention Center expansion project. Travelers should expect and prepare for delays throughout the greater Seattle area with a full closure of State route 520 between Settle and Bellevue. Multiple...
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
KOMO News
No more free lunches for Washington state school kids. Here's how it works this year
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted so many aspects of everyday life, including the country's school meal program. Thanks to federal waivers, last year, any child could eat at school for free, regardless of income. Those waivers have now expired and it's up to individual states to figure out how to feed kids.
KOMO News
Large Thurston County brush fire causes I-5 shutdown near SR 12
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has shut down a portion of I-5 in Thurston County for a large brush fire. Not much is known at the time, but both the north and southbound lanes were shut down near State Route 12. The northbound lanes have since reopened.
KOMO News
Tacoma's I-5 HOV lane project wraps up this weekend after over 20 years of construction
TACOMA, Wash. — After a construction period that stretched for two decades, the HOV lane for Interstate 5 in Tacoma is finally set to open this weekend, a development that could ease the commute for South Sound drivers. The completed project will create new I-5 HOV lanes that run...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
KOMO News
Weekend traffic gridlock in Seattle area likely with lane closures set for I-5, SR 520
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation is calling this weekend a double whammy with planned closures expected for two major Seattle-area highways. State Route 520 will be shut down over Lake Washington, starting Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 p.m. and lasting until Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.
KOMO News
WSP trooper shoots driver in Federal Way during attempted traffic stop
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening in south King County. The exchange occurred around 8 p.m. on SR 161 in Federal Way and ended at a Costco at 35100 Enchanted Parkway South. The trooper did not sustain any injuries.
KOMO News
Fire crews overcome water issues to put out West Seattle residential fire
SEATTLE — Crews said a fire burned a garage and spread to a home in West Seattle early Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 2:19 a.m. in the 4500 block of 23rd Avenue SW in the north Delridge neighborhood, near the playfield. Seattle fire said crews had water...
KOMO News
Cause in Kent apartment fire currently unknown
KENT, Wash. — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Puget Sound Fire units responded to an apartment fire in the 25800 block of 27th Place. When units arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the 2-story apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in roughly 40 minutes.
KOMO News
Snohomish County looking to expand body camera initiative with sheriff's office
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is looking to expand the county’s body camera initiative. Summers proposed a motion to the Snohomish County Council to buy 340 body-worn cameras for the sheriff’s office deputies and detectives. The county started a pilot program last September. “We...
KOMO News
Repeat offender accused of hitting, killing Burien woman with stolen car
BURIEN, Wash. — A repeat offender who was in a stolen car is accused of crashing into a car driven by a Burien woman, killing the victim as the man was allegedly trying to flee from a traffic stop. Mohamed Talib Tayib, 25, is charged with vehicular homicide, felony...
