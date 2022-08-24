ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo police officer will not face charges in fatal shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No charges were filed against a Kalamazoo police officer who shot and killed a man during a shootout in the Vine neighborhood, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Taylor Boreham shot and killed Nicholas Conklin, 33, on South...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo's unhoused protest at City Hall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People evicted from homeless encampments in Kalamazoo gathered to protest at City Hall Saturday. Protestors made signs, one saying, "we were promised forever homes four years ago." Protestors are expected to move from City Hall to Bronson Park. The protests comes after police allegedly pushed people...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Emmett Township

EMMETT TWP., Mich. — Speed played a significant factor in the fatal crash that happened on E Columbia Avenue near Inn Road in Emmett Township on Monday around 8:50 a.m., according to Emmett Township Department of Public Safety Officers. Investigation shows Brett Muller, 20, of Battle Creek was traveling...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Northside Ministerial Alliance host Anti-Gun Violence Community Carnival in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Northside Ministerial Alliance hosted its 2nd Annual Anti-Gun Violence Northside Community Carnival Saturday. The free community event was set to unify the community, engage residents, and encourage participation for positive changes for the Northside of Kalamazoo, according to Caressa Bryant, Executive Administrative Assistant at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo cleanup efforts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community volunteers are needed to help cleanup rivers and streams in the Kalamazoo River Watershed. Krazy for the Kazoo is the annual effort that has helped clean waters with illegal dumping and litter for more than 20 years, according to the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Semi-truck hauling vehicles causes I-94 lane closures

GALESBURG, Mich. — A semi-truck hauling vehicles caused both lanes on eastbound I-94 to close shortly after 3 p.m. The crash happened near the Galesburg exit at mile marker 85. The right lane was blocked due to the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Fatal crash: Motorcyclist dead...
GALESBURG, MI
WWMT

Chipotle workers in Lansing vote to unionize

LANSING, Mich - — Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, Michigan, voted on Thursday to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, according to a news release. The is the first Chipotle restaurant in the county to unionize. "Today's victory is an amazing moment for...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Backyard Burgers & Brews festival returns to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Food trucks and vendors are lining up for the 7th annual Backyard Burgers and Brews festival. The festival is scheduled to take place at Festival Market Square located in Battle Creek Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The festivities are expected to include live music, backyard games,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Broncos announce basketball schedules as new season nears

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronco basketball fans have been awaiting the countdown for the new season to begin. It's not here yet, but at least they know when it will begin. The Western Michigan University men's and women's basketball announced their schedules for the 2022-2023 seasons Wednesday, with both teams set to enjoy early season road challenges that could help define their years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Football Fever Week 2: Vote for the Game of Week

It's time to vote for the week 2 Football Fever Game of Week. Voting runs until 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30. It's an early season SAC showdown between Schoolcraft and Centreville. Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix renewing their great city rivalry. The Vicksburg bulldogs hosting the up and coming Sturgis Trojans.
KALAMAZOO, MI

