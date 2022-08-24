Read full article on original website
KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning hit and run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after a hit and run, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Officers responded to the scene in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the intersection at Howard Street, just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Police had blocked off...
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
Kalamazoo police officer will not face charges in fatal shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No charges were filed against a Kalamazoo police officer who shot and killed a man during a shootout in the Vine neighborhood, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Taylor Boreham shot and killed Nicholas Conklin, 33, on South...
More pet parents concerned after parvo outbreak, as vet clinics battle staffing shortages
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A deadly virus that has killed dozens of dogs in Michigan has been confirmed as canine parvovirus. The reported symptoms of vomiting and bloody stool emulated the symptoms of parvo, but initial screenings had come back negative. After being sent for lab testing, the virus was in fact confirmed to be parvo.
Kalamazoo's unhoused protest at City Hall
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People evicted from homeless encampments in Kalamazoo gathered to protest at City Hall Saturday. Protestors made signs, one saying, "we were promised forever homes four years ago." Protestors are expected to move from City Hall to Bronson Park. The protests comes after police allegedly pushed people...
Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Emmett Township
EMMETT TWP., Mich. — Speed played a significant factor in the fatal crash that happened on E Columbia Avenue near Inn Road in Emmett Township on Monday around 8:50 a.m., according to Emmett Township Department of Public Safety Officers. Investigation shows Brett Muller, 20, of Battle Creek was traveling...
Northside Ministerial Alliance host Anti-Gun Violence Community Carnival in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Northside Ministerial Alliance hosted its 2nd Annual Anti-Gun Violence Northside Community Carnival Saturday. The free community event was set to unify the community, engage residents, and encourage participation for positive changes for the Northside of Kalamazoo, according to Caressa Bryant, Executive Administrative Assistant at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
I-94 bridge to be demolished
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo cleanup efforts
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community volunteers are needed to help cleanup rivers and streams in the Kalamazoo River Watershed. Krazy for the Kazoo is the annual effort that has helped clean waters with illegal dumping and litter for more than 20 years, according to the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. The...
Semi-truck hauling vehicles causes I-94 lane closures
GALESBURG, Mich. — A semi-truck hauling vehicles caused both lanes on eastbound I-94 to close shortly after 3 p.m. The crash happened near the Galesburg exit at mile marker 85. The right lane was blocked due to the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Fatal crash: Motorcyclist dead...
Kalamazoo Public Schools teachers and staff rally for higher pay & better benefits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Days before Kalamazoo Public Schools were scheduled to start a new year, teachers and support staff pressured the district for higher pay and better benefits Thursday. Nearly a dozen people spoke up at the Thursday's school board meeting during summer vacation. Many of those people who...
Chipotle workers in Lansing vote to unionize
LANSING, Mich - — Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, Michigan, voted on Thursday to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, according to a news release. The is the first Chipotle restaurant in the county to unionize. “Today's victory is an amazing moment for...
Backyard Burgers & Brews festival returns to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Food trucks and vendors are lining up for the 7th annual Backyard Burgers and Brews festival. The festival is scheduled to take place at Festival Market Square located in Battle Creek Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The festivities are expected to include live music, backyard games,...
Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut
A $6.5 million dollar federal budget reduction came as a surprise to more than 30 non-profit agencies in Michigan that provide free or discounted treatment to the victims of child abuse and neglect and their non-offending family members. For almost 40 years, the funding the agencies were expecting has come...
Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
Football Fever: Scores for Week 1; Three Rivers wins Game of the Week
News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. Teams bolded are the winners. Show us your team spirit: See your photos online or on TV by sending your photos to wwmt.com/chimein. Game of the Week. Three Rivers 32 Paw Paw 6.
Move in day: Western Michigan University sees 26% increase in enrollment among freshmen
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Universities across the country are still facing drastic declines in student enrollment. But the upcoming school year is bringing a new sense of normalcy, one that officials at Western Michigan University said is bringing a 26% increase in enrollment among its freshmen class. “Students are tired...
Broncos announce basketball schedules as new season nears
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronco basketball fans have been awaiting the countdown for the new season to begin. It's not here yet, but at least they know when it will begin. The Western Michigan University men's and women's basketball announced their schedules for the 2022-2023 seasons Wednesday, with both teams set to enjoy early season road challenges that could help define their years.
Football Fever Week 2: Vote for the Game of Week
It's time to vote for the week 2 Football Fever Game of Week. Voting runs until 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30. It's an early season SAC showdown between Schoolcraft and Centreville. Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix renewing their great city rivalry. The Vicksburg bulldogs hosting the up and coming Sturgis Trojans.
