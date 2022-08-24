Incredibly, Nebraska has now lost seven consecutive games by single digits. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Huskers are the first major-conference team in the AP Poll era to lose seven straight games by single digits. That dates all the way back to 1936. All told, Nebraska is now 5-21 in one-score games under Frost’s leadership. The Huskers fell to 10-29 versus Power 5 teams and 15-30 overall during Frost’s tenure. While Northwestern isn’t a top 25 team, Nebraska is 0-13 against ranked teams in the Associated Press poll during Frost’s run as well. This latest debacle came complete with an...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO