alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair. This is the seventh time John Baum has come to Alaska to show off his vintage collection with the other members of the Antique Power Club of Alaska. In tow with him this year is his 1939 Sears Roebuck - but that’s not his only tractor.
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 3 – 16
Wybon K. P. Ayunerak, 29 3rd Degree Assault 4.5 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob. Robert Bruce Joe, 46 1st Degree Attempted Sexual Abuse Of Minor 18 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob. Eunice H. Francis, 39 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob. Adolph Rivers, 43 Violate Conditions of Release...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
kinyradio.com
Troopers increase patrols to crack down on impaired drivers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Troopers have joined the national campaign with high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways through the Labor Day holiday to prevent fatal and serious injury crashes. While Troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for, aggressive driving, distracted driving,...
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
alaskasnewssource.com
Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai
In Alaska, we're all used to seeing moose and bears, not crocodiles and lizards. But every year at the Alaska State Fair, the jungle is brought to the mountains. Close encounter between boat, float plane caught on camera. Update on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting in Anchorage. Updated: 5 hours ago.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska plays host to High Times Cannabis Cup with unique, more ‘mom-and-pop’ industry
A battle of the buds gets underway Saturday in Alaska, as High Times magazine’s Cannabis Cup competition returns to the state. High Times bills itself as “the most globally recognized brand in cannabis,” after starting its counterculture magazine nearly 50 years ago, and says its Cannabis Cup is a continuation of the competitions held in Amsterdam starting in the 1980s.
kinyradio.com
Little-known candidate Kelley advances in Alaska Senate race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Buzz Kelley has advanced to the November general election in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. The little-known candidate joins Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka, and Democrat Pat Chesbro in advancing from last week’s open primary to the general election. Ranked voting will...
wbrc.com
2-storm punch for Alaska
HNN News Brief (Aug. 25, 2022) Katherine Kealoha blames another prosecutor for breaking up her marriage. New forensic facial reconstruction released of Ohio John Doe.
A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election
In Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that says, “Do Good Recklessly.” After Republican fourth-place candidate Tara Sweeney abruptly withdrew from Alaska’s November U.S. House race, Bye will fill a spot in the state’s top-four primary election, an act that will […] The post A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Searching for silvers at Bird Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The salmon fishing season is starting to slow down across the state, but you can still find some chrome in the tributaries of the Turnagain Arm. It is no secret that fishing is a big draw for tourists to come to visit Alaska, but this trip to Bird Creek made that evident.
kinyradio.com
Report: KPB Mayor Pierce will resign to focus on governor's race
Kenai, Alaska (KSRM) - Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has announced that he will resign from office to focus on running for governor of Alaska. According to KSRM Radio Kenai, a post on Pierce's Facebook page made the announcement. Pierce announced Friday that he is stepping down as KPB...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The risk of a major rock slide is causing cruise ships...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska faces unique housing challenges, as feds send millions of dollars to help, top HUD official says
The deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was in Alaska recently. While she was here, Adrianne Todman announced more than $220 million in funding for affordable housing and development to benefit Alaska Native and American Indian communities, as well as more than $800,000 to help house Native American military veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
alaskasnewssource.com
Invasive green crab species detected in Alaska for first time
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time as far as records show, green crabs have been reported in Alaska waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The organization said in a release that the Metlakatla Indian Community first discovered the species on July 19, 2022, when three...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
battlelakereview.com
Underwood Scouts Trip To Alaska
The Underwood Boy Scout Troop made a high adventure trip to Alaska the last week of July. Senior Patrol Leader Nolan Korby led a flag retirement ceremony at the base of Mt. McKinley. The scouts went on a summer sled dog ride with the team of Iditarod Champion Mitch Seavey. They were successful in panning for some gold to bring home, did some fly fishing on the Kenia River for sockeyes and kayaked the river.
