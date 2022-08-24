Conservative activists want to ban 400 books from a library — but they aren't even on shelves

Read full article on original website
Ray Spencer (ID)
3d ago
sad, I live in Bonners Ferry, I'm a conservative it's not the responsibility of library to decide what I can read ...if my son gets a book that he should not be reading I'll decide not them...I have traveled around the world twice over...I have seen counties try to tell their people that they can read only what their government allows them to read, or their church allows them...not here in the USA...the left or right needs to stop it now.
