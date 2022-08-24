Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan Animal Center holds "Clear the Shelters" campaign
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center started their “Clear the Shelters” campaign on Tues. Aug. 23 as part of the national campaign to get sheltered pets adopted across the country. For the Clear the Shelters campaign, the Bryan Animal Center has decided to waive adoption fees...
KBTX.com
Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
News Channel 25
March for Our Lives rallies at Texas capital with Uvalde, Santa Fe survivors
AUSTIN, Texas — 'March For Our Lives' is rallying at the capital in Austin with parents from Uvalde, as well as survivors from Santa Fe, and youth activists from across Texas and the country to demand that Governor Abbott moves immediately to call a special session and raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15.
News Channel 25
Furry Fridays: Mr. Feeny
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Meet adorable Mr. Feeny. To learn more about adopting, visit the Aggieland Humane Society's official website!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Navasota Examiner
Female dress-code violations addressed
Staff at The Examiner received reports from Navasota High School parents that a special assembly was held, for female students only, to address dress-code violations. Examiner staff reached out to administration at the high school to learn more about the special assembly. A complete recap to that conversation will be published in the Aug. 31 edition of The Examiner.
Texas intruder who 'terrorized' college-aged women sentenced to life
A Texas intruder who "terrorized" multiple college-aged women in their apartments and stood over them while he groped or sexually assaulted them has been sentenced to life in prison.
fox44news.com
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD. Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools. Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Central Texas parents may have to add school meals to the budget this year after COVID-19 funding halts
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD is returning back to traditional payment meal structures for school meals as the national COVID-19 relief funding halted. Midway ISD food service director, Rudy Frett, said parents have not had to pay for lunches since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. “Since March...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
College Station, TX USA
What a fabulous surprise! After hours of honoring our 41st President, faith, family, service to God and others… I Found A Quilted Heart! Dropping off my Cadet son at TAMU…this heart will remind me of the “heart” it takes to leave home and become an Aggie, of God’s heart for us to love us through life’s journey, of the love of a mother to a son, and the selfless service of a loving stranger to brighten my mamma’s heart!
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market ensures employees maintain income following fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan business is coming up with contingency plans after a fire tore through their building on Tuesday. The fire started in the back corner of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue near downtown. Crews were able to tackle the flames quickly, but extensive damage was caused due to smoke and water.
Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief
BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
fox26houston.com
How emojis are used during drug deals with teens, what parents need to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Houston area mother is marking the anniversary of her son’s death by trying to keep other parents from her same pain after her son died of an accidental drug overdose. I also spoke with a DEA agent and both want parents to know, gone...
News Channel 25
'Conceptual agreement' reached in Ohio teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district might be heading back to the classrooms after a tentative agreement was reached early Thursday morning that could end a strike. On Twitter, the Columbus Education Association confirmed that the Columbus City Schools district and union members had reached a...
Three Austin-area students died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
All three were students at Hays CISD high schools, located just south of Austin.
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
News Channel 25
Billboards saying 'don't move to Texas' pop up in California cities
LOS ANGELES — Billboards saying 'Don't Move to Texas' and 'The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde' sprouted throughout in Los Angeles and San Francisco earlier this week. The sign has the famous Texas saying 'don't mess with Texas' crossed out in red with a 'dark hooded' man, portraying an ominous and dismal image.
Fire causes local meat market to start over
BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
Navasota Examiner
A 'roast' for Wayne Fread
After having members of the family in Navasota Nursing & Rehabilitation for nearly 16-1/2 years straight, it feels strange when I drive by and know our loved ones are gone. We still have friends there, so I try to stay involved in what’s going on. Recently I was given a list of items they needed for bingo prizes. Mary Catherine Schroeder and I gathered some of these items and I took them there. If you would like to help out, just like me you probably have some of these items stored away somewhere. They could use snacks such as cookies, pudding, brownies, animal crackers, goldfish, popcorn, cupcakes, ice cream, pretzels, coloring books, sketchbooks, Bible coloring books, word find books, notepads, calendars, journals, planners, magazines such as comics and news articles; hygiene supplies such as body wash, body sprays, hand soap and shampoo and conditioner sets; crayons such as markers, crayon pencils, glitter pens, ink pens, highlighters and permanent markers; drinks such as flavored water, diet drinks and Gatorade; and miscellaneous items such as purses, wallets, scarves and costume jewelry. The drop off point for any of these items is 1405 East Washington Ave. in Navasota. If you have any questions, contact the Activities Department, 936-825-6463.
Comments / 0