After having members of the family in Navasota Nursing & Rehabilitation for nearly 16-1/2 years straight, it feels strange when I drive by and know our loved ones are gone. We still have friends there, so I try to stay involved in what’s going on. Recently I was given a list of items they needed for bingo prizes. Mary Catherine Schroeder and I gathered some of these items and I took them there. If you would like to help out, just like me you probably have some of these items stored away somewhere. They could use snacks such as cookies, pudding, brownies, animal crackers, goldfish, popcorn, cupcakes, ice cream, pretzels, coloring books, sketchbooks, Bible coloring books, word find books, notepads, calendars, journals, planners, magazines such as comics and news articles; hygiene supplies such as body wash, body sprays, hand soap and shampoo and conditioner sets; crayons such as markers, crayon pencils, glitter pens, ink pens, highlighters and permanent markers; drinks such as flavored water, diet drinks and Gatorade; and miscellaneous items such as purses, wallets, scarves and costume jewelry. The drop off point for any of these items is 1405 East Washington Ave. in Navasota. If you have any questions, contact the Activities Department, 936-825-6463.

NAVASOTA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO