Rockfield, IN

casscountyonline.com

Summer 2022 students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors at Indiana University Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Thirty-four full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the summer 2022 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

Ivy Tech Kokomo alumnus putting IT education to work at Guardian Angel Hospice

KOKOMO, Ind. – Before he’d even completed his associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, Antonio Viera had moved into the full-time role of manager of Information Technology at Guardian Angel Hospice. With offices in Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport and Carmel that serve about 30 central Indiana counties,...
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

Ivy Tech’s Mike and Kelly Karickhoff honored as ‘Distinguished Citizens’

KOKOMO, Ind. – Mike and Kelly Karickhoff, longtime leaders in Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, were honored recently with the Distinguished Citizens Award presented by the Sagamore Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Mike also received the National Eagle Scout Association’s Outstanding Eagle Scout Award while Kelly was honored with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash Award given by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
KOKOMO, IN
Rockfield, IN
Kokomo, IN
Bristol, IN
casscountyonline.com

4C Health expanding Mobile Crisis Teams to Howard, Tipton and White Counties

Four County (soon to be 4C Health) was recently selected of as 1 of 4 organizations to pilot Mobile Crisis in the State of Indiana. Recently, the national 9-8-8 crisis call number went live. Mobile crisis is viewed as an essential extension of those crisis call centers and as a critical resource for law enforcement and local emergency rooms for mental health and substance use crisis response.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Indiana University Kokomo agreement with Pondicherry University provides international opportunities

KOKOMO, Ind. —Indiana University Kokomo expanded its international opportunities for students and faculty, with a new agreement signed with a university in India. Chancellor Mark Canada and Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu of the School of Business, signed a memorandum of understanding with leaders of Pondicherry University, establishing a dual degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, along with short-term study abroad and faculty exchange programs.
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

RN or LPN

We are looking for a RN or LPN to work primarily at our office located in Logansport. Flexible schedule, competitive pay and benefits! Come join our team and make a difference in our community.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Mark Stahl
casscountyonline.com

Merit Deputy

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for the position of merit deputy. The application process is open through 4 p.m. on September 8, 2022. An application for the position can be found online at http://www.co.cass.in.us/resources/employment or at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office located at 100 Court Park in Logansport, IN.
CASS COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Caregiver & Regional Caregiver

Great people deserve a great place to work and Senior Helpers is hiring Caregivers in Cass & Surrounding Counties!. Senior Helpers is proud to be the first and only national in-home care provider to receive certification as a Great Place to Work. Our caregivers and staff are treated with respect in an inclusive environment, enjoy employee pride and camaraderie, and recognize that the work they do makes a real difference for our clients.
