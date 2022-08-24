The grass-roots Empty Bowls Project of Paducah will be hosting their annual benefit, once again, this Saturday. The event will take place at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will have an opportunity to select a bowl, fill it with food from local restaurants and enjoy live music. All of the money raised will be going to the Community Kitchen, and you get to keep the bowl.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO