wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
WBBJ
Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time
DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
wpsdlocal6.com
Awaiting approval of new carrier, Barkley Regional Airport sees drop in passengers
PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport is experiencing a drop in the number of booked flights. Barkley and its customers are still waiting for the Department of Transportation to approve Contour Aviation as the airport's new carrier. The timeframe is challenging to predict. Usually, the process to approve a carrier...
wkdzradio.com
Additional Superloads To Move Along I-24 In The Region
Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
westkentuckystar.com
September Chamber breakfast to feature U.S.S. Constitution commander
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast on September 1st will feature the Paducah native who commands the U.S.S. Constitution. Navy Commander Billie J. Farrell was appointed to the command of Old Ironsides earlier this year. Farrell is the first woman to have command of the 224-year-old ship. The Chamber...
westkentuckystar.com
The Paducah Empty Bowls Project returns Saturday
The grass-roots Empty Bowls Project of Paducah will be hosting their annual benefit, once again, this Saturday. The event will take place at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will have an opportunity to select a bowl, fill it with food from local restaurants and enjoy live music. All of the money raised will be going to the Community Kitchen, and you get to keep the bowl.
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton Banana Festival returns September 10th-17th
The 60th Banana Festival will take over downtown Fulton and South Fulton from September 10th through 17th. The festival is highlighted by the Lions Club Grand Parade on Saturday the 17th, which features the famous one ton banana pudding. As is tradition, the giant pudding will be served up to festival-goers at the conclusion of the parade.
westkentuckystar.com
New robot technology employed at Paducah Gaseous Diffusion site
New robot technology is being used for the first time at the site of Paducah's former uranium enrichment facility. Workers from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership are using the robot to inspect pipes that were once part of the enrichment process. The technology is comparable to robots used to inspect municipal water pipes.
kbsi23.com
Paducah sees results in new online application feature
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah 311 app makes reporting issues to the city as easy as pushing a button. That includes reporting things like potholes, brush pickup, or any other number of problems residents may need the city to address. “We launched Paducah 311 on January 6th of...
KFVS12
Paducah approves $10.4 million grant for riverfront upgrades
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is going to see improvements along the riverfront for pedestrians and river traffic. The Paducah Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday and accepted the 2019 Build Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant for $10.4 million to enhance and upgrade the Paducah Riverfront area.
kbsi23.com
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair comes to Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair was held at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center Tuesday. The fair housed a record breaking 106 employers, all looking to hire new employees. “Talked to several of our team members that are here, and good turnout...
KFVS12
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
westkentuckystar.com
400 motorcycles roll through Paducah on American Legion run to Wisconsin
More than 400 American Legion veterans on motorcycles pulled out of Paducah Tuesday morning, in the middle of a five-day, 1200-mile trek to raise $1.2 million for scholarships. The Legion's Legacy Run began Sunday in front of the USS Alabama in Mobile. Monday night they arrived in Paducah, and Tuesday...
westkentuckystar.com
New Prospect League baseball team coming to Rent One Park
Owners of Rent One Park in Marion held a press conference this week to announce that they would be the home for a new southern Illinois baseball team in the Prospect League for the 2023 season. The Prospect League is a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league similar to the...
KFVS12
New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up. Three new restaurants will be established downtown. Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh...
WLKY.com
Candle factory destroyed in deadly Kentucky tornado outbreak hit with several OSHA violations
MAYFIELD, Ky. — The candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky which was completely destroyed by the deadly tornado outbreak in December is facing several violations, according to the United States Department of Labor. Mayfield Consumer Products LLC was hit with seven violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Founders Day activities underway in Eddyville
Eddyville's annual Founders Day celebration are underway with nightly activities this week, and a full day of fun on Saturday. Bring your lawn chairs for Thursday's Movie in the Park, "Spiderman: No Way Home" at dusk. On Friday, the Cruise-in Car Show starts at 4 pm in front of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Charity truck, tractor pull Saturday in Murray
The Mid-South Pullers Association will hold its annual charity truck and tractor pull Saturday at the Murray-Calloway County fairgrounds. The Derek Glisson Memorial Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m. to benefit their scholarship program. Admission is $15, with five and under free. Many of the same pullers will be...
