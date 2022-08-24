Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
Looking for discussion on the Tennessee defense heading into the 2022 season?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of The Internets to preview Tennessee’s defense heading into the 2022 season.
