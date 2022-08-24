Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Sent down Saturday
Yarbrough was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Yarbrough struggled mightily during Friday's start against the Red Sox, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings to take his eighth loss of the season. Although he had been relatively productive over his two appearances ahead of Friday's start, he'll still be sent to the minors to make room for Garrett Cleavinger on the active roster. The team hasn't announced who will take Yarbrough's spot in the rotation, but it's possible that the club rolls with a four-man rotation for the time being since the Rays have two days off next week.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Sent back to Triple-A
Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Duran had been with the big-league club since mid-June, but his playing time dropped off recently as the Red Sox got healthier. He also struggled to a .158/.258/.263 line over his last 20 games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .648. Despite the demotion, Duran could still return to the majors soon when rosters expand to 28 players at the start of September.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation
Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CBS Sports
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Out of lineup
Raleigh will be on the bench Saturday against Cleveland. Raleigh sits after starting four straight games, a stretch in which he went 0-for-13 at the plate. Curt Casali will start behind the plate Saturday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three
Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-run single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets Thursday off
Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Even though Arenado played just three innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss before being ejected following his second plate appearance when he argued a third-strike call, he'll get some rest for the day game after a night game. Given that he's started in all 25 of the Cardinals' games since missing the team's two-game series in Toronto in late July, Arenado was probably overdue for a day off. Tommy Edman will spell him at third base.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bradley Zimmer: Designated for assignment
Zimmer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday. Zimmer saw some playing time against right-handed pitchers over the last week and went 4-for-16 with a double, four runs and four strikeouts over nine games. However, the 29-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Brandon Marsh (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sitting against righty Thursday
Cordero is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero will head to the bench after going 3-for-7 with two home runs and two walks over Boston's last three games, allowing Bobby Dalbec to pick up a start at first base. Though he's on the bench while Toronto brings right-hander Kevin Gausman to the hill, the lefty-hitting Cordero is still expected to handle the large side of a platoon at first base with Dalbec while Eric Hosmer (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with right leg injury
Jimenez exited Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks due to a right leg issue, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Jimenez went 1-for-1 with a run and two walks to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth inning. Manager Tony La Russa didn't sound too concerned about Jimenez's injury after the game and said that the 25-year-old has dealt with a similar issue a few times following his surgery. Jimenez should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery
Zunino (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels symptom-free and believes he'll be fully cleared in advance of spring training after undergoing thoracic syndrome surgery July 28, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Zunino won't return from the 60-day injured list in 2022, but he could be cleared to begin baseball activities...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Records steal Friday
Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 win over the Astros. Mullins stretched his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's hit .306 (11-for-36) with two steals, one home run and eight runs scored. The outfielder continues to be a strong speed source with 26 steals and a pair of triples through 121 contests. He's added a .267/.328/.405 slash line with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 68 runs scored as the Orioles' main leadoff hitter and center fielder.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Gott: Resumes throwing
Gott (forearm) started playing catch Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gott has been out for just over two weeks with a right forearm strain, but he's making steps in the right direction. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
