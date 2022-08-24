Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
CBS Sports
Mason Rudolph trade rumors: Steelers quarterback drawing interest around the NFL, per report
While it appears his window to be the Steelers' starting quarterback has closed, Mason Rudolph may receive a new opportunity sometime in the very near future. There is some interest around the league for Rudolph, according to Ian Rapoport, and the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers, but for the right price.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term
Gonzalez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a "significant" groin injury, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports. It's unclear if the injury is of the season-ending variety, but it certainly appears as if the veteran kicker will be out for a long period of time regardless. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the active so expect the team to sign one shortly after roster cutdowns occur.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he was visibly frustrated during 23-6 preseason loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald goes crazy during wild Bengals-Rams brawl, plus Bills' Matt Araiza hit with troublesome lawsuit
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If you hate preseason football, then I have some fantastic news for you today: The final weekend of preseason games is here. And since I love giving out good news on Friday, I have even more good news: Apparently my bosses have decided to auction off ONE MORE zoom call with me.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Sent down Saturday
Yarbrough was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Yarbrough struggled mightily during Friday's start against the Red Sox, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings to take his eighth loss of the season. Although he had been relatively productive over his two appearances ahead of Friday's start, he'll still be sent to the minors to make room for Garrett Cleavinger on the active roster. The team hasn't announced who will take Yarbrough's spot in the rotation, but it's possible that the club rolls with a four-man rotation for the time being since the Rays have two days off next week.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth inning and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
Treylon Burks Injured in Preseason Finale
The first-round draft pick out of Arkansas left the game against the Arizona Cardinals late in the first quarter with a wrist injury.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room
Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches overall for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Not expected to play versus Jaguars
Patterson is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. Looking ahead to Week 1's contest against the Saints, once the games count the versatile Patterson is slated to continue to head an Atlanta backfield that also currently includes Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back from injured list
Cooper (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports. Cooper played in two rehab games with Single-A Jupiter this week and is now back with the Marlins after briefly being sidelined by a concussion. The 31-year-old should see regular playing time down the stretch for Miami, especially after Jesus Aguilar was designated for assignment Friday to make room for him on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game
Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Gott: Resumes throwing
Gott (forearm) started playing catch Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gott has been out for just over two weeks with a right forearm strain, but he's making steps in the right direction. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
