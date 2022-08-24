ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Sent down Saturday

Yarbrough was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Yarbrough struggled mightily during Friday's start against the Red Sox, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings to take his eighth loss of the season. Although he had been relatively productive over his two appearances ahead of Friday's start, he'll still be sent to the minors to make room for Garrett Cleavinger on the active roster. The team hasn't announced who will take Yarbrough's spot in the rotation, but it's possible that the club rolls with a four-man rotation for the time being since the Rays have two days off next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list

Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list

Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Sent back to Triple-A

Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Duran had been with the big-league club since mid-June, but his playing time dropped off recently as the Red Sox got healthier. He also struggled to a .158/.258/.263 line over his last 20 games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .648. Despite the demotion, Duran could still return to the majors soon when rosters expand to 28 players at the start of September.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays

Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Seiya Suzuki
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury

Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bradley Zimmer: Designated for assignment

Zimmer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday. Zimmer saw some playing time against right-handed pitchers over the last week and went 4-for-16 with a double, four runs and four strikeouts over nine games. However, the 29-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Brandon Marsh (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation

Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL

Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Quality Start#Cubs
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Records steal Friday

Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 win over the Astros. Mullins stretched his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's hit .306 (11-for-36) with two steals, one home run and eight runs scored. The outfielder continues to be a strong speed source with 26 steals and a pair of triples through 121 contests. He's added a .267/.328/.405 slash line with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 68 runs scored as the Orioles' main leadoff hitter and center fielder.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave

Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Decent in fourth rehab start

Flaherty (shoulder) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings versus Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Flaherty had some command problems, throwing two wild pitches, but he was otherwise effective while earning his first win in four rehab starts. He threw 50 of 85 pitches for strikes in the outing. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Flaherty's recovery from this start will determine if his next outing is in the minors or with the Cardinals. Barring a setback, he could be available to pitch as soon as Wednesday, and his pitch count from Friday's start suggests he won't face much of a workload limitation once he's activated from the injured list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury

Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on injured list

Pressly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was unavailable over the last two days due to neck stiffness, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss at least two weeks. Bryan Abreu earned a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero will likely be the top candidate to handle closing duties until Pressly is cleared to return.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday

Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger

McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy