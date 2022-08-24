ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KTLA

Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown

Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring

Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
CHINO, CA
#Shooting#On Sunset#Sunset Boulevard#Hollywood Hills#Violent Crime
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Big Rig Fires Break Out Moments Apart In Santa Clarita

Two big rig fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley Monday evening on opposite sides of town. The first big rig fire was reported at 10:30 p.m. on the 31800 block of The Old Road, just north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K-Fox 95.5

California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
californiaglobe.com

‘Don’t Move to Texas’ Billboards in SF, LA Draw Continued Controversy

Controversy over billboards placed in San Francisco and Los Angeles urging people not to move to Texas continued this week, with the billboards adding to the growing clash between California and Texas. Last week, billboards featuring the words “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde” went up in Los Angeles and...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
SFGate

That's Amore! Villa Bellezza in Calabasas Back on the Market at a Discount

The lavish Southern California mansion known as Villa Bellezza is back on the market with a 20% discount. The ornate estate in Calabasas with a life-sized chess set and a retractable glass ceiling was available last year for $29,995,000. The 15,745-square-foot mansion was recently relisted with a more "reasonable" $24 million price tag.
spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Newsom Vetoes Senator Wiener’s Overdose Protection Bill

CALIFORNIA—On Monday, August 22, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed Bill 57, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-CA), as part of an overdose prevention program. The bill would have allowed for several supervised injection sites throughout the state of California. Governor Newsom made the following remarks on Tuesday, August 23, regarding...
CALIFORNIA STATE

