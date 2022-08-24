Read full article on original website
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown
Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
Mount Vernon police make two arrests and recover two guns
Mount Vernon is giving a group of police officers and detectives a pat on the back after they took two guns off the streets late Wednesday night.
3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring
Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Southern California have used genealogical DNA to crack another cold case -- this one involving a set of human remains that were found in the desert more than three decades ago. The bones were found in the Coachella Valley, near Indio, in January 1991....
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Big Rig Fires Break Out Moments Apart In Santa Clarita
Two big rig fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley Monday evening on opposite sides of town. The first big rig fire was reported at 10:30 p.m. on the 31800 block of The Old Road, just north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting
Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. CALIFORNIA #LOSANGELES #MOVING #SANFRANCISCO...
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
South L.A. gang member pleads guilty in drug distribution case
A South Los Angeles gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal narcotics charge for conspiring to distribute drugs such as crack cocaine and methamphetamine from a local storefront.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
High-speed, head-on crash in Antelope Valley leaves 1 dead, another critically injured
A head-on collision in the Antelope Valley on Monday afternoon left one person dead and another critically injured, authorities said.
californiaglobe.com
‘Don’t Move to Texas’ Billboards in SF, LA Draw Continued Controversy
Controversy over billboards placed in San Francisco and Los Angeles urging people not to move to Texas continued this week, with the billboards adding to the growing clash between California and Texas. Last week, billboards featuring the words “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde” went up in Los Angeles and...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
SFGate
That's Amore! Villa Bellezza in Calabasas Back on the Market at a Discount
The lavish Southern California mansion known as Villa Bellezza is back on the market with a 20% discount. The ornate estate in Calabasas with a life-sized chess set and a retractable glass ceiling was available last year for $29,995,000. The 15,745-square-foot mansion was recently relisted with a more "reasonable" $24 million price tag.
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
Canyon News
Newsom Vetoes Senator Wiener’s Overdose Protection Bill
CALIFORNIA—On Monday, August 22, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed Bill 57, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-CA), as part of an overdose prevention program. The bill would have allowed for several supervised injection sites throughout the state of California. Governor Newsom made the following remarks on Tuesday, August 23, regarding...
