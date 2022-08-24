Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff football team opens with loss at Park Hills Central
PARK HILLS, Mo. — A pair of teams used to scoring in bunches last year struggled to move the ball early in the season opener Friday night. Park Hills Central put together a 91-yard scoring drive for the only points before halftime, then used a blocked punt to score early in the third quarter before catching a tipped pass for a long touchdown.
heraldpubs.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District
MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District. The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
mycouriertribune.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Woman Receives Serious Injuries in Jefferson County Motorcycle Crash
(Jefferson County) A woman from Festus has serious injuries after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on ‘Y’ Highway, south of Branch Road when 50-year-old Jennifer Plass failed to make a curve on her Honda Rebel. The...
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
I-70 closes in St. Peters to move a massive crane
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control
The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
feastmagazine.com
10 places to eat and drink near Busch Stadium
From March to October, Baseball fans flock to Downtown to watch the beloved St. Louis Cardinals in action. With the development of Ballpark Village, there are now more places than ever to grab a drink and bite before or after the game. Here are the best places to eat and drink before cheering on the home team.
Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews rescue paddleboarders stuck on Creve Coeur Lake amid severe weather
Five people were rescued Thursday evening at Creve Coeur Lake after severe weather hit the area.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
kfmo.com
Farmington Man Has Rape Charges
(Farmington, MO) A man from Farmington, 28 year old Darrin Edward Stanton, is facing charges of rape in the 2nd degree. Reports show Stanton, who is in a long term care facility in Farmington, is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with another resident of the facility against her will. The incident is said to have happened in December. Stanton was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a $50,000 bond.
KSDK
Heavy rain could be coming at the end of the month
Seasonal temperatures continue in the St. Louis area, and we should be dry through this week. But the end of the month should bring some rain from the south.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Former Mt. Olive resident charged with First-Degree Murder
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call on Sunday, August 7 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in regards to a disturbance occurring at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave., Granite City. Deputies arrived on scene and located two victims who had been battered and the suspect of the attack, who was still on scene.
advantagenews.com
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
The Rizz Show launches fundraiser to support Jeff Burton’s family
The Rizzuto Show announced a fundraiser in the memory and honor of the show's friend and colleague, Jeff Burton.
constructforstl.org
An Unlikely Carpenter Finds Her Way in Construction
From Built, The Bluebeam Blog: It was 2003, and 23-year-old Beth Barton was desperate. After escaping what she described as an “abusive relationship,” Barton and her then-infant son lived in a house she had bought in a rough section of St. Louis. But she didn’t have a job, couldn’t pay the mortgage and was too embarrassed to ask her family for help.
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
