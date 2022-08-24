ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, MO

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff football team opens with loss at Park Hills Central

PARK HILLS, Mo. — A pair of teams used to scoring in bunches last year struggled to move the ball early in the season opener Friday night. Park Hills Central put together a 91-yard scoring drive for the only points before halftime, then used a blocked punt to score early in the third quarter before catching a tipped pass for a long touchdown.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
heraldpubs.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District

MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District. The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
MASCOUTAH, IL
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident

A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
mycouriertribune.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pacific, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Shelbyville, MO
City
Pacific, MO
KICK AM 1530

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Chs#Riverbend Country Club
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control

The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

10 places to eat and drink near Busch Stadium

From March to October, Baseball fans flock to Downtown to watch the beloved St. Louis Cardinals in action. With the development of Ballpark Village, there are now more places than ever to grab a drink and bite before or after the game. Here are the best places to eat and drink before cheering on the home team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Has Rape Charges

(Farmington, MO) A man from Farmington, 28 year old Darrin Edward Stanton, is facing charges of rape in the 2nd degree. Reports show Stanton, who is in a long term care facility in Farmington, is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with another resident of the facility against her will. The incident is said to have happened in December. Stanton was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a $50,000 bond.
FARMINGTON, MO
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Former Mt. Olive resident charged with First-Degree Murder

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call on Sunday, August 7 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in regards to a disturbance occurring at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave., Granite City. Deputies arrived on scene and located two victims who had been battered and the suspect of the attack, who was still on scene.
advantagenews.com

St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.

John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
BRIGHTON, IL
constructforstl.org

An Unlikely Carpenter Finds Her Way in Construction

From Built, The Bluebeam Blog: It was 2003, and 23-year-old Beth Barton was desperate. After escaping what she described as an “abusive relationship,” Barton and her then-infant son lived in a house she had bought in a rough section of St. Louis. But she didn’t have a job, couldn’t pay the mortgage and was too embarrassed to ask her family for help.
MARTHASVILLE, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge

The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy