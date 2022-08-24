Dana White's Contender Series 51: Best photos from Las Vegas

Dana White has confirmed that Leon Edwards' maiden title defence against Kamaru Usman will be 'prime time' in the UK as he continues to search for venues to host the event. Edwards shocked the MMA world when he knocked out Usman in the fifth round of their welterweight title fight on Sunday morning, and is set to defend his title in the trilogy bout in the UK in the coming months.

