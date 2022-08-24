ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dana White's Contender Series 51: Best photos from Las Vegas

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdEpf_0hSmrnug00

Check out these photos from the fights at Dana White’s Contender Series 51 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Hedges, UFC)

(Gallery updated throughout the event.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIUaV_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNe5X_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAKLk_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMt4c_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUt7Y_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOsho_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exSAp_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cgnj_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0ULZ_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHYe1_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2mH2_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17c8X3_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RwcN_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2H6L_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A667t_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jl11K_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHAkZ_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2Oa6_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3I4r_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5PXR_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaRHM_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhzFi_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRlMv_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPKG6_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1l4O_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5T7E_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSBWd_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stKru_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSDAZ_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTRXM_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ez58O_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXDJb_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyUeC_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsChR_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3Cdf_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDshm_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mowuq_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3urp_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9z26_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qlr5v_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Afkt_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGuCx_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvHtQ_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H66wM_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U83R8_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGd61_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8nrX_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPCT0_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGbs1_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NohV4_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1tdR_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfQlg_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exfyC_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meuNQ_0hSmrnug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX2uy_0hSmrnug00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White updates on UFC's plans for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's next fights

LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White is working on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s next fights. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) faced off in a grudge match in March at UFC 272, where Covington scored a lopsided decision win over his former best friend. Their bad blood continued after the fight when Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just weeks later. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and his pre-trial hearing and trial are scheduled for later this month.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?

Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC
Daily Mail

Dana White confirms Leon Edwards' maiden title defence will be 'PRIME TIME' in the UK, as the UFC president confirms search has already started for huge venue to host Kamaru Usman trilogy

Dana White has confirmed that Leon Edwards' maiden title defence against Kamaru Usman will be 'prime time' in the UK as he continues to search for venues to host the event. Edwards shocked the MMA world when he knocked out Usman in the fifth round of their welterweight title fight on Sunday morning, and is set to defend his title in the trilogy bout in the UK in the coming months.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 279 free fight: Nate Diaz pulls major upset, hands Conor McGregor first UFC loss

Nate Diaz surprised the world in 2016, even if he himself wasn’t. The UFC veteran submitted Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 196, after replacing Rafael dos Anjos and taking the fight on short notice. The submission victory, which few expected given the circumstances, sent Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) to stardom and gave McGregor his first defeat in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3289 with guests Rich Franklin and Gilbert Melendez

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,289, the fellas welcome former UFC fighter and current ONE Championship executive Rich Franklin, as well as former UFC fighter and Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez to the show. In addition, George and “Goze” weigh in on the latest news in MMA, including the feud between Daniel Cormier and Jorge Masvidal. Tune in!
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Combat
MiddleEasy

Mike Perry Ready to Toe The Line With Jon Jones And Oleksandr Usyk in BKFC

BKFC’s resident bad boy ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry scored the biggest win of his combat sports career at BKFC 27 in London over the weekend. The outspoken and sometimes controversial UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a crossover bout held inside the squared circle.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy