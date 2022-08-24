Motorcyclist injured in collision with car at Pocatello intersection

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist suffered injuries in a collision with a car at a busy north Pocatello intersection on Tuesday evening.

The 7:20 p.m. crash occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and West Quinn Road.

Police temporarily shut down the intersection as well as Yellowstone Avenue because of the crash.

The male motorcyclist appeared to have suffered serious injuries in the collision. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

His name and an update on his condition have not been released.

The car that collided with the motorcycle suffered front-end and windshield damage. None of the car's occupants were injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.