ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car at Pocatello intersection

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIThD_0hSmqs2s00

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist suffered injuries in a collision with a car at a busy north Pocatello intersection on Tuesday evening.

The 7:20 p.m. crash occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and West Quinn Road.

Police temporarily shut down the intersection as well as Yellowstone Avenue because of the crash.

The male motorcyclist appeared to have suffered serious injuries in the collision. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

His name and an update on his condition have not been released.

The car that collided with the motorcycle suffered front-end and windshield damage. None of the car's occupants were injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours

POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said a 25-year-old Pocatello man, the car's lone occupant, died in the crash. His name has not yet been released. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit

POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11

Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Post Register

Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pocatello#Pocatello Fire Department#Portneuf Medical Center
Idaho State Journal

Brush fire burns to within feet of local home before being contained

FORT HALL — At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a brush Fire at 818 Weat Sambo Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. One house and two out buildings and several cars were threatened by the fire but quick actions were taken and the property was saved. According to Fire Chief Eric King, “The fire burned within feet of the home. The local farmer used...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

MARION A. SCHRITTER BURGE SEMPLE

Marion A. Schritter Burge Semple passed away on August 23, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls due to complications from an extended illness. Marion was born November 15, 1942 to Herbert and Elsie Schritter in American Falls, Idaho, where she attended schools. She graduated from Cosmetology school in Pocatello, Idaho in 1960 and married Bernie Allen Burge. He preceded her in death in 1965.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
kslnewsradio.com

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School

IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire

FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dying breeds

My first connection to newspapers began when I was 10. We lived in Pocatello on Clark Street in a house that had a coal furnace in the basement. Part of my responsibilities were cleaning the clinkers from the furnace and stoking the hopper with coal. The clinkers were leftover residue from burning the coal and looked like volcanic cinder fragments.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released

The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
eastidahonews.com

‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dead, woman airlifted to hospital after wreck that shut down I-86 eastbound for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on August 22, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. A 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on I-86. The Trailblazer appears to have gone off the right shoulder and rolled. The driver succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 77-year-old female passenger from American Falls was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on eastbound I-86 was completely blocked for three and a half hours. This was extended due to a secondary crash in area. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Chubbuck woman charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing truck

CHUBBUCK — A woman has been charged with a felony after police say she stole a truck belonging to a man paying her to clean his trailer. Jessica Sky Repass, 45, faces a charge of grand theft, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call reporting a stolen vehicle...
Idaho State Journal

Heyburn man charged in shooting incident

HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property. According to court records, police responded to an Aug. 14 call regarding a male who said Shawn Dockstader, 57, told him to leave his property and fired two to three shots from a large handgun in his direction. Dockstader pleaded not guilty to the...
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills

IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after selling fentanyl pills. Nickolas Rasmussen was sentenced in the Bonneville County Courthouse in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett and given a one-year determinate prison term with nine years indeterminate. “I find that you are not a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Colleagues reflect on life of Kirk Dahlke after fatal crash near American Falls

The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified as a longtime coach and educator. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner’s Office described Dahlke as a “longtime teacher, coach, driver’s ed instructor, youth mentor and friend.” ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy