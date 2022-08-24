Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Green Bay schools kick off new year with optimism
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While some kids are back in class, most students will be back in school in one week. The Green Bay Area Public School District has a theme for the year: "Don't Stop Believing." The district put together a video and shared it with staff to hype...
Fox11online.com
Attendees, organizers weigh in on Artstreet's new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it's 40 year history, it's not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin to call Ashwaubomay Park...
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Thursday highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port beat Notre Dame 24-3 and Oshkosh North thumped Green Bay Southwest 33-0 on Thursday night. Watch the highlights above.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port, Appleton North, Oshkosh North, Coleman post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday and among the teams in action was Bay Port, ranked No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11. The Pirates handled Notre Dame 24-3. Other scores:. Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0. Oshkosh North...
Fox11online.com
Brown County eyes water research center as catalyst for Renard Island development
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County is hoping Renard Island is selected as the site for a highly-coveted water research center, which is expected to attract local education groups and visitors from outside the region. The island was built in the late 1970s as a place to put toxic PCB...
Fox11online.com
DNR identifies cause of fish-die off in Fox River and lower Green Bay waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wildlife officials say they identified the cause of recent fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says fish collected were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris. The DNR's two-week investigation began June...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee voted unanimously to support the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park. The committee voted 4-0 Wednesday for purchasing a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company. The...
Fox11online.com
Jenkins, Vanevenhoven lead Neenah over Menasha
NEENAH (WLUK) -- After running over De Pere in Week 1, Neenah entered Week 2's contest against Menasha looking to show it is a team to take seriously. One dominant win over a quality program is one thing, but how about two?. Friday night, Neenah obliged. After gutting De Pere...
doorcountydailynews.com
Highway 42 construction project continues
You will be able to travel south of Sturgeon Bay on Highway 42/57 without any orange barrels and one-lane closures after next month. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is completing the resurfacing of the last stretch of the roadway at the Highway 57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee. DOT Project Communication Manager Mark Kantola says the whole project should wrap up in late September as crews just finished diamond grinding northbound in the inside lane from County MM to Stagg Road this past week. The $7.5 million project began in late March and also improved intersections at Ashland and Neenah Avenue, County Road U/ Circle Ridge Road, and the Green Bay northbound ramp off Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.
Fox11online.com
Highway 96 to close for 3 months beginning Monday
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Highway 96 between Greenleaf and Denmark is set to fully close beginning Monday as part of the WIS 96 Project. Highway 96 will be closed between County B in Shirley and Interstate-43 in Denmark as part of the $12.8 million project. Work will include culvert replacements,...
Fox11online.com
Week 2 Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 1 was fun and now we head into Week 2 of the high school football season. Like last week, Week 2 kicks off Thursday so with that in mind, let's look at this week's key games:. THURSDAY. Notre Dame (0-1) at #1 Bay Port (1-0):...
Fox11online.com
Bus companies prepare for the new school year
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The new school year is almost here. Many school districts are still experiencing staffing shortages in many areas. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Kobussen Buses in Kaukauna to see how they're getting ready for the new school year. How are you getting ready for...
WJFW-TV
Menominee Indian Football Cancels Multiple Games
MENOMINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Yesterday, the Menominee Indian High School football team announced the cancellation of numerous football games for this upcoming season after their 76-0 loss to Auburndale last week. No details as to why have been released yet. They still played their game today against Waupun, which resulted in...
Fox11online.com
Menasha looking for improvement in rivalry game
MENASHA (WLUK) -- One game into the season and most coaches know more about their team now than a week ago. For Menasha's Jeramie Korth, he likes what he saw in a Week 1 win over Appleton East, where his team rushed for 296 yards in a 35-14 win, but he hopes his team can be better Friday at Neenah, which is coming off a 39-point win at De Pere.
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center to bring back activities, move into temporary home following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A senior citizens' center in Appleton is finding a temporary home after experiencing a fire earlier this month. After canceling classes from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2 due to the fire on Aug. 12, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is temporarily moving the majority of its programs and activities to the Sacred Heart Parish, beginning Sept. 6.
Fox11online.com
Port of Manitowoc receives Harbor Assistance grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The state of Wisconsin continues its support for the port of Manitowoc. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the port. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson resigns
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson resigned from her position on Wednesday. A district official tells Local 5 News that Anderson has decided to step down based on her need to tend to personal matters impacting her and her family. The district official also explained...
23-year-old Tyler Luedtke buys Plymouth golf course
At 23, most young adults are just beginning their professional careers after college. But not Tyler Luedtke. He's taking a big leap, and bought a golf course for $1,590,000.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
Fox11online.com
Gaggle of geese returns to the wild after stay with Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A gaggle of geese is returning home to the wild. The release at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico comes after the 37 geese and one mallard were cared for by the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for just over a month. The Department of Natural Resources says...
