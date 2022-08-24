ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
DECATUR, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

The Lawrence County Board of Education missed the opportunity to diversify its school district

This is an opinion column. The Lawrence County Board of Education missed the opportunity to hire an African-American male. He applied for a job in the school district but was not selected. He stated, “I had an interview with the School Board Search Committee, which consisted of only one African-American male on the committee and the rest of the committee members were white.” The good thing is he was hired by another county within the State of Alabama.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Education
WAAY-TV

Athens High School goes virtual Thursday after possible gas leak

Athens High School students will learn virtually Thursday after a possible gas leak at their school. The school made the announcement on its website to inform students and parents. School leaders say the smell of gas has been reported twice in the building recently. Out of an abundance of caution,...
ATHENS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Sro
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 26

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2017 Honda; $200. Arrests. August 25. Aaron, Benjamin L; 43. FTA-no seat belt. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-theft of property-4th degree...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash

Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Suspect indicted for 2021 Huntsville manslaughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Madison County indicted a man for manslaughter for a crime that occurred in 2021. The Huntsville Police Department says that Seth Anderson, 20, was killed by Vincent Harmon on April 19, 2021. At the time, Harmon was charged with reckless murder after shooting Anderson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy