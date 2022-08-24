This is an opinion column. The Lawrence County Board of Education missed the opportunity to hire an African-American male. He applied for a job in the school district but was not selected. He stated, “I had an interview with the School Board Search Committee, which consisted of only one African-American male on the committee and the rest of the committee members were white.” The good thing is he was hired by another county within the State of Alabama.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO