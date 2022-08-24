Read full article on original website
Huntsville Hospital Emergency Department Director says overdose levels are a “true crisis”
The director of Huntsville Hospital's Emergency Department says the facility is seeing an increase in people who have overdosed.
WAAY-TV
'It was very malicious': Woman killed at Walmart parking lot in Decatur
A Huntsville man is in the Morgan County jail after police say he killed a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday night. Preston Nelson is charged with murder, accused of intentionally running into Sherry Sain with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One...
WAFF
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
The Lawrence County Board of Education missed the opportunity to diversify its school district
This is an opinion column. The Lawrence County Board of Education missed the opportunity to hire an African-American male. He applied for a job in the school district but was not selected. He stated, “I had an interview with the School Board Search Committee, which consisted of only one African-American male on the committee and the rest of the committee members were white.” The good thing is he was hired by another county within the State of Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Athens High School goes virtual Thursday after possible gas leak
Athens High School students will learn virtually Thursday after a possible gas leak at their school. The school made the announcement on its website to inform students and parents. School leaders say the smell of gas has been reported twice in the building recently. Out of an abundance of caution,...
WAFF
Limestone Co. Tech School instructor turns himself in on sex-related charge
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An instructor at the Limestone County Tech School turned himself in on Aug. 23 after being charged with having sexual contact with a student under 19 years old. According to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, deputies with the sheriff’s office completed a report that a...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersections closed after train makes emergency stop in Huntsville
UPDATE: As of 8:50 p.m., the mechanical issue had been resolved. Huntsville Police say a train's emergency stop Thursday has left multiple intersections closed. Affected intersections are Church and Monroe streets, Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street, and Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street. The train stopped due to a mechanical issue....
Huntsville police: Quirk in state law could mean more arrests and fewer summons
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
WAFF
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Therapy horses help children, adults develop
We all know the good work that therapy dogs to to help people. Now therapy horses are making a run at it in North Alabama. Step by Step Therapeutic Horseback Riding is a farm in New Market designed to help children and adults with or without disabilities grow and develop.
WAAY-TV
ALDOT announces partial closure of southbound I-65 in Morgan County for Tuesday, Wednesday
A planned partial closure of Interstate 65 southbound that was previously postponed is now set for Tuesday evening and most of Wednesday — if weather allows. The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the southbound lanes of the interstate from Exit 325 at Thompson Road near Hartselle to Exit 318 at U.S. 31 in Lacon.
WAFF
Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
WAAY-TV
'Rainbow fentanyl' targets younger people with candy-like look, concerning Alabama law enforcement
There's growing concern over "rainbow fentanyl" as large amounts of the colorful pills are being seized. "It's scary. It's really scary," said Brent Patterson, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Rainbow fentanyl has not made its way to Alabama yet, but law enforcement here said it's inevitable.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 26
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2017 Honda; $200. Arrests. August 25. Aaron, Benjamin L; 43. FTA-no seat belt. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-theft of property-4th degree...
Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash
Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
Struggling to pay your utility bill? Resources are available to help.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — High gas prices and food costs are not the only things that have seen an increase, some people are struggling to pay their utility bills on time. Huntsville Utilities and Community Action Partnership of North Alabama say they are willing to help those who need it.
WAFF
Suspect indicted for 2021 Huntsville manslaughter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Madison County indicted a man for manslaughter for a crime that occurred in 2021. The Huntsville Police Department says that Seth Anderson, 20, was killed by Vincent Harmon on April 19, 2021. At the time, Harmon was charged with reckless murder after shooting Anderson.
