A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Burger King Is Discontinuing This Popular Value Meal—Say It Ain’t So!
We have bad news to fans of Burger King‘s $5 Your Way Meal: your favorite value menu deal is now going to cost you a dollar more. But don’t get too upset! There’s some slightly good news, too: there will be more food involved, if that counts for anything.
Burger King Is Replacing Their Chicken Sandwiches With New Menu Items—We Can’t Wait To Try These!
Burger King is making changes to its menu yet again and this time, it involves their lineup of chicken sandwiches. According to a recent article published by Chew Boom, the fast food chain is replacing their classic Ch’King Sandwiches with a new line...
Burger King's New Whopper is so Special, You Need a Reservation
While there's no bad time of the year to bite into a hot, juicy cheeseburger, one can't deny that sometimes the idea of it doesn't sound so good when it's the peak of the summer season. There's a reason people turn to colder foods like salad so frequently during the...
This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich
mcdonalds storePhoto by Visual Karsa (Unsplash) It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special
McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
Why Big Changes Are Coming To Burger King
As if reducing the chicken nugget portion size from 10 to eight wasn't traumatizing enough, Burger King plans on making more changes to streamline its processes and adjust to inflation (via Market Watch). Although it would be fair to assume that Burger King and McDonald's would be struggling with the same issues, in 2021 McDonald's was ranked the top fast food chain in the U.S. by QSR Magazine, while the home of the Whopper sat sadly in 7th place. As it lagged behind its longtime rival, Burger King began to cut items from its menu in December 2021 and saw nearly a 2% rise in sales as a result (per Restaurant Business Online).
Popculture
Wendy's Adding New Item to Breakfast Menu
Wendy's is once again stepping up its game when it comes to the fast food breakfast wars. After adding its first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years earlier this year, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is expanding that menu yet again, with new French Toast Sticks reportedly set to roll out as a permanent addition to Wendy's breakfast menu. The news comes amid the return of French Toast Sticks to the Jack in the Box menu this month alongside Spicy Chicken Strips.
Wendy's Sells Breakfast Meals Now
It is no secret as to why Burger King started offering three pieces of its French Toast Sticks for free to its loyal customers on Friday, an offer that will last through the end of the month, and the reason for this is: Wendy's this week began selling its own version of the product, which Burger King has been selling since the mid-1980s.
Burger King Sticks it to Wendy's New Menu Item
Fast-food chains take popular menu items away so they can bring them back. Sometimes it's seasonal and planned like McDonald's (MCD) Shamrock Shake or Starbucks (SBUX) Pumpkin Spice Latte, which are tied to St. Patrick's Day and fall respectively. In other cases, the chains keep fans guessing. McDonald's, for example,...
Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering
Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
Burger King's CEO Has Bad News For Fans Of The $1 Whopper
Burger King's menu is full of mouthwatering meals that are fit for, well, a king, but priced for commoners and royalty alike. Everyone knows that the Whopper is Burger King's crown jewel. Named for its "whopping" size, the BK classic includes a quarter pound flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions on a sesame seed bun, as described on the online menu (per Burger King).
McDonald's To Relist Well-Loved Menu Item
Fast food fans always miss an item when it disappears from menus. But meal boards are already overcrowded. Thus, McDonald's needs to take some off to make room for others. Since KFC introduced a new menu item. And Taco Bell might be bringing back the Mexican Pizza, McDonald's got nostalgic. The chain brought back one fan-favorite menu item, the breakfast bagel sandwiches. Its return is only to a handful of states for a limited time. (source)
The New Taco Bell Addition That's Basically Another Pizza
When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza rose from the ashes in May of 2022 (two years after the brand announced the item's permanent demise), fans were elated. So elated, in fact, that they wiped out the coveted menu item's entire supply in less than three weeks. While the chain would normally just order more ingredients to suit customers' insatiable demand for crispy flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, and pizza fixings, there was a larger issue at hand: a backed-up supply chain holding the dish's primary components hostage.
Why IHOP Just Made A Huge Menu Change
Have you ever gone to a restaurant and asked for a substitution on a menu item, only to be told "we don't do that?" Though some eateries still hold fast to their "no substitutions" rules, these days restaurants seem to be making it easier than ever to customize their menus. There are a ridiculous number of ways you can customize a Five Guys burger (more than 250,000!), and you'll never run out of ways to customize a Burger King Whopper.
CNBC
Burger King parent says more customers are redeeming coupons and loyalty rewards
More customers at Burger King and its sister brands are redeeming coupons and loyalty program rewards as inflation pushes menu prices higher. Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil told CNBC that the company hasn't seen any significant change to what diners are buying from its restaurants. The company's restaurant chains...
The Internet Is Floored Over A Fake McDonald's Vs Burger King Competition
McDonald's or Burger King: Which one is better? Despite their connotation with the 1980s, the burger wars have been raging for more than 60 years (via Marketingdive). But that doesn't stop people from trying to answer that age-old question. While everyone has their own personal (and often deeply held) opinion on the matter, and of course, some think there are reasons why Burger King will never beat McDonald's, British YouTubers Beta Squad set out to answer the question in a more concrete way in their latest video. What better way to find out which burger people really prefer than a side-by-side comparison? One problem is that you don't usually see a McDonald's and a Burger King next to each other, and any difference in location can account for a great difference in preference.
TikToker Reveals Fast Food "Hack” Workers Use at the Drive-Thru to Get Back at Corporate
It's no secret that there is often a disconnect between the logic that's implemented when corporations develop swooping policies versus the day-to-day real-life operational scenarios. This phenomenon, unfortunately, occurs in a wide variety of different industries and organizations in both the public and private sectors. If you were to ask...
ABC News
Dad shares hack for getting kids to eat homemade burgers using McDonald's wrappers
Parenting hacks that make life with kids a bit more manageable are abundant on TikTok and Instagram. Self-acclaimed "Best Dad CEO" Eddie Alvarez, for instance, has a hack that will dupe kids into eating homemade when they are craving fast food. "One day I was home and my kids were...
