Sioux City Journal
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
Sioux City Journal
IDOT closes Gordon Drive sidewalk for repairs
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the sidewalk on the Gordon Drive viaduct for repairs. A recent inspection determined repairs were needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the viaduct. An IDOT news release said the sidewalk will be repaired and reopened as...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Law Enforcement Center construction progress
An interview with Ron Wieck, the Chairman of Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority as he describes the progress on the new Law Enforcement Center. We apologize for the background noise at the construction site.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
Sioux City Journal
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City public pools see significant uptick in attendance
SIOUX CITY — In spite of higher entrance fees, total admissions at Sioux City's three public pools jumped nearly 20% from 2021 to 2022, with Leif Erikson and Lewis pools recording their highest attendance numbers in years. Entrance fees for the pools went up for the first time since...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Appreciates Lewis & Clark reenactment camp site
As an original and long time docent at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, I really appreciated the re-enactment camp site. I've often wondered why the Sgt. Floyd Monument has the name of someone else attached to it. Of all the monuments, I've seen none are like that. -- James E. Lalley, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Motorcyclist injured in crash with semitrailer on U.S. 75
HINTON, Iowa -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
Sioux City Journal
5 hurt in Larrabee structure collapse; cause not released
LARRABEE, Iowa -- Five people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a construction accident in Larrabee. The building frame of a machine shop under construction at 110 Pine St. collapsed while a construction crew was working on it. One worker was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with severe injuries,...
Sioux City Journal
600 Bibles donated to Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School was donated 600 Bibles from a donor in Omaha. This is a first for the school and the unidentified donor has no ties to the school, said Janet Flanagan, director of annual giving. The bibles arrived earlier this week, but an announcement and...
Sioux City Journal
Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident. At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center naturalist will host two monarch butterfly tagging events
Naturalist Theresa Kruid talks about two monarch butterfly tagging events that will be held early next month. One will be Sept. 8 at the Sioux City Prairie and the other is on Sept. 14 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition
Hollie Fahrendholz has premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats. Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90.
Sioux City Journal
ATF serves search warrants at Denison gun retailer's stores, home
DENISON, Iowa -- Federal agents executed search warrants Wednesday at a gun retailer's store and home in connection with alleged federal firearm law violations. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, Iowa, and at owner Brad Wendt's Denison home, according to a report by Carroll Broadcasting in Carroll, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: New VIBE Academy space set for completion in November
Tim Paul, Sioux City Community Schools' director of operations and maintenance, talks about progress on the district's VIBE Academy during an interview Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The new space for the online academy is being built out on the second floor of the district's downtown Educational Services Center building. The space is expected to be completed in November, with staff moving in during the Christmas break.
Sioux City Journal
Former MercyOne Siouxland director, who raised concerns about heart surgeon, files new lawsuit against medical center
SIOUX CITY — A former director in MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's cardiovascular unit has filed a new lawsuit against the hospital in which she reiterates previous claims that she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon to the hospital's ethics committee. Cynthia Tener says...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Student debt forgiveness vs Social Security benefits
Only in today’s America can married couples earning up to $250,000 receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness (tax free) and married couples on Social Security having to pay income tax on 85% of their Social Security receipts when their taxable income is over $44,000. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Outdoor garden re-connects Macy students to the outdoors and environment
Omaha Nation Public School teacher Brenda Hunter Murphy talks about the school's outdoor garden Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Macy, Nebraska. Lessons in the garden are designed to bring students closer to nature and the environment and to teach about traditional food and medicinal plants.
