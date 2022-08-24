(Sioux City, IA) — The potential for wind energy is now severely limited in Woodbury County. The board of supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase the setback distance for wind turbines from 12-hundred-50 feet to 25-hundred, and to shrink buildable acres from 177 to just one-point-seven. The change will prevent Mid-American Energy from building the 90-plus wind turbines proposed in its Siouxland Wind Farm Project. Many residents showed up to the public hearing to support the amended ordinance, citing safety concerns. The majority of the board sided with the almost 900 residents that signed a petition supporting the change. Representatives from MidAmerican energy opposed the measure.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO