Bernie Scolaro chosen to fill vacant Sioux City school board seat
SIOUX CITY -- Bernie Scolaro has been selected to fill the vacant Sioux City School Board position. Scolaro will serve the remaining year of Julie Albert’s term. Albert resigned for personal reasons. Scolaro was chosen by the board in a 4 to 2 vote on Friday night with Perla Alarcon-Flory, Taylor Goodvin, Jan George and Monique Scarlett voting in favor of her in the final round of balloting.
