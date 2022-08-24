ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Bernie Scolaro chosen to fill vacant Sioux City school board seat

SIOUX CITY -- Bernie Scolaro has been selected to fill the vacant Sioux City School Board position. Scolaro will serve the remaining year of Julie Albert’s term. Albert resigned for personal reasons. Scolaro was chosen by the board in a 4 to 2 vote on Friday night with Perla Alarcon-Flory, Taylor Goodvin, Jan George and Monique Scarlett voting in favor of her in the final round of balloting.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SCOLARO CHOSEN FOR SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD POST

IT TOOK FIVE ROUNDS OF VOTING FOR THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON WHO THEY WANTED TO FILL A VACANT SEAT ON THE BOARD DURING A SPECIAL MEETING FRIDAY NIGHT. THE SIX BOARD MEMBERS SPLIT THEIR VOTES BETWEEN FORMER BOARD PRESIDENT FLORA LEE AND LONG...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City, IA
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
kynt1450.com

Ambulance Called to Yankton High School

An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
YANKTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for unauthorized card use

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Fire rescues man from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call for a man in the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. By about 2:20 p.m., a team of first responders had successfully pulled the man...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Le Mars extension agronomist's career yields bushels of knowledge:

LE MARS, Iowa -- Visit any farm in this corner of the state, and chances are the farmer living there is utilizing some bit of information, some tip gleaned from Joel DeJong. For decades, DeJong has been a go-to source of information on field crops and related topics for farmers, answering questions about strange insects, crop diseases or how to squeeze an extra bushel of corn or beans out of every acre.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol

ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A lucky winner of TCC’s “Get 10 Give 10″ sweepstakes was awarded a giant check for $10,000 Thursday night. TCC chooses one out of its 1,200 stores at random for the giveaway every quarter. The TCC Verizon store in Le Mars had...
LE MARS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Leaders Vote To Virtually Kill Wind Farm Project

(Sioux City, IA) — The potential for wind energy is now severely limited in Woodbury County. The board of supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase the setback distance for wind turbines from 12-hundred-50 feet to 25-hundred, and to shrink buildable acres from 177 to just one-point-seven. The change will prevent Mid-American Energy from building the 90-plus wind turbines proposed in its Siouxland Wind Farm Project. Many residents showed up to the public hearing to support the amended ordinance, citing safety concerns. The majority of the board sided with the almost 900 residents that signed a petition supporting the change. Representatives from MidAmerican energy opposed the measure.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City North easily handles South Sioux City in opening night game

SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team didn’t hold back Thursday night, cruising to a 44-0 win over South Sioux City at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Early on, the Cardinals were able to move the ball fairly well. They took their first three drives into North territory.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Police warn drivers to stop for school buses or face fines

Schools are getting back into session and drivers are going to have to be prepared to stop when buses are picking up kids or face fines and a license suspension. The fines were increased in 2012 for passing a school bus with its stop sign extended. Sioux City Police Sergeant Jim Clark says most buses in his area have cameras to catch violators. “The first offense the fine is between 250 and 675 dollars and an automatic 30-day suspension of your license,” Clark says.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Sioux City East plays Bishop Heelan in football action

Sioux City East plays Bishop Heelan in football action Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY, IA

