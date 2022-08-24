A rural Florida postal worker died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her vehicle broke down, officials say

Read full article on original website
WCJB
Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Florida Woman “Upset” She Couldn’t Buy Beer Without ID, Charged With Battery
A Florida woman has been arrested at a Circle K after becoming angry after finding out she needed ID to buy beer. Deputies responded to the Circle K in the 15800 block of E Highway 40 in Marion County, in reference to a battery. When
click orlando
Ocala woman accused of killing Marion County deputy, sheriff’s office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Ocala woman was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murdering a Marion County deputy, who is her former boyfriend, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his home...
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after spotted pushing Walmart shopping cart
A homeless man was arrested after he was spotted pushing a Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 31, was pushing the shopping cart at about 3 a.m. Thursday on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. From the color scheme, it appeared to be a Walmart shopping cart, the officer noted in the report. The shopping cart appeared to be fairly new.
Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says
An 85-year-old Florida man who was arrested for trying to buy a child he saw at a Volusia County Walmart in 2018 is back behind bars, according to a report.
Grisly Details Revealed After Florida Mail Carrier Gets Mauled By Dogs
Five dogs attacked the 61-year-old woman after her delivery truck broke down on the side of the road.
WCJB
Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
Florida toddler dies after shooting himself while ‘playing’ with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-year-old Florida boy was killed on Wednesday after shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended. According to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a reported shooting at a mobile home community at 6 p.m. Officers said the three-year-old victim was “playing with” […]
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
Florida Man’s Carjacking Spree Thwarted A Few Counties Away From Where It Started
A Florida man went on a carjacking spree Tuesday morning with three separate victims, but his spree came to an end in a stolen box truck a few counties away from where he started. Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
WCJB
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie. A sedan was headed north when troopers say it ran off the road a little after 5 p.m Friday afternoon. The wreck happened near mile marker 380 and blocked the northbound lane.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
Pilot, passenger killed in Osteen plane crash identified
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who died in a small plane crash Wednesday evening near Osteen. The pilot and flight instructor has been identified as Miroslav Velickovich, 62, of Tybee Island, Georgia. He was conducting flight training...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
fox35orlando.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
villages-news.com
Who has the right of way at gates in The Villages?
Here are a few friendly reminders about who has the right of way at gates in The Villages. Vehicles (and bicycles) entering gate areas in The Villages via the road have the right of way. Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on the multi-modal path must yield to the vehicles entering or...
