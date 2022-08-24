Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Wanda Jane Best
Wanda Jane Best, 75 of Collinsville, IL formerly of Taylorville passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on November 19, 1946 in Taylorville, IL the daughter of Raymond Haines and Wanda Eileen (Perrine) Best. Janie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Taylorville, Taylorville Eagles, Christian County Senior Citizens and she worked at the Christian County Mental Health workshop.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Carl Gensler
Carl Gensler, 61 of Moweaqua passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 8:27 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. He was born on April 16, 1961 in Taylorville, IL the son of John and Nancy (Roach) Gensler. Carl worked for Legacy Grain Trucking in Stonington, IL. He loved to ride his motorcycle, go fishing and to hang out with his granddaughter and friends.
taylorvilledailynews.com
F.W. "Mac" McChristy
F. W. “Mac” McChristy, 70 of Stonington, passed away at 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on October 5, 1951 in Taylorville, the son of Wesley and Genova (Durbin) McChristy. Mac graduated from Stonington High School in 1969 and also earned an Associate degree from Lincoln Land Community College. He married Cynthia Crist on December 5, 2015 at the Stonington United Methodist Church. He began his career as a co-owner of MDM fertilizer in Sharpsburg, later working as a salesman of fertilizer equipment, covering a multi-state territory and retired after working for Sloan Implement. Mac was a member of the Stonington United Methodist Church as well as the Stonington Masonic Lodge #1066 A.F. & A.M. and the Ansar Shrine. He was a part of the Shrine’s Ag Corps and enjoyed taking part in many parades. Like many in his family, Mac loved to fly, having obtained his private pilot license at a young age. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed politics, and never passed up a piece of Marie Callender’s apple pie. He loved watching the Andy Griffith show and knew the plot for every episode. Long drives through the countryside, checking out the fields, was also a favorite pastime of Mac’s. He always looked forward to spending time at the farm, especially during the crop-dusting season. He had a great appreciation for music, and even traveled to Europe in high school to play his trombone with the American Youth Band.
taylorvilledailynews.com
The Family Wishing Well Now Open In Taylorville
The Family Wishing Well is a new business focused on re-purposing antique’s. Co-Owner Austin Garrett says they focus on furniture, but have a lot of other antique’s in their 1500 square foot store. Austin’s wife, Suzanne, invites you to check out their location at 115 N Washington in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Dominick Valente
Dominick Valente, 100 of Nokomis, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 6:06 p.m. at his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on June 9, 1922 in Wenonah, IL the son of Samuel and Agnes (Beaty) Valente. He married Donna L. Vedder on October 30, 1947 in St. Louis, MO and she preceded him in death on February 16, 2016. Dominick was the owner and operator of Dom’s Discount and Ace Hardware Store in Nokomis. He was a member of the Waples Bauer American Legion in Nokomis. Dominick Served in the United States Air Force.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Club Hears from Local Dentist at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from a local dentist during the weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Doctor David Trost heads up “Miles of Smiles Limited” that provides exams, cleanings, floride, and teeth sealing to children across Illinois. Trost first gave his background with his schooling first in aeronautical engineering before settling on a dentistry career in 1970. Trost studied with the world’s greatest dentists, then learning in the United States being mentored at the Pankey Institute.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 08/24/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 08-23-22 Richard Cloe, age 53, of Pana was arrested by Pana PD on a FTA warrant for driving suspended. The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Bradley J. Bergschneider, age 27, of Taylorville was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
taylorvilledailynews.com
TMH and Memorial Hospice Reigniting Grief Support Group
Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Memorial Home Hospice is reigniting its Grief Support Group. Sister Rose McKeown says the program kicks off at 10:30 in the morning Thursday, September 8th, and runs for six weeks. Sister Rose says that this support group is for any situation you might find yourself grieving...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Estates Now Offering Respite Rooms For Therapy Services
Taylorville Estates now offering respite rooms to help you or your loved one recover through occupational therapy. Toni Clark is an administrator for Taylorville Estates and she explains what the respite room is. If you utilize the respite rooms or other services therapy services Taylorville Estates has to offer, then...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Tower Hill Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Meth Distribution
A Tower Hill man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. 68 year old John W. Stevens was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years for the offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver between 4 and 15 grams of meth with a prior unlawful possession of meth manufacturing chemical conviction. The offense is a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of 4 to 30 years.
Comments / 0