Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
MUSC new hospital construction underway, on track to open in 2023
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee hospitals will be closing their doors soon, making way for a new medical center. MUSC Black River Medical Center, a brand new $50 million-dollar hospital, will help expand services to patients in need and replace hospitals in Williamsburg and Lake City. It’s...
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
WMBF
1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
The Post and Courier
SCDNR looks to purchase 350 acres near Longs to add to existing nature preserve
LONGS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is looking at buying roughly 350 acres of land off of S.C. Highway 9 near its existing nature preserve. The site in the northeastern portion of Horry County would be managed as a part of the state’s neighboring 5,347-acre Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and opened up for recreational opportunities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Scheduled water outage, boil water advisory for Florence city residents
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Certain City of Florence residents will be without water this weekend. The city announced a temporary disruption to water services planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3114 East Palmetto Street. The water suspension will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. while repairs are...
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
WMBF
Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County Council discusses feasibility of Plantersville Scenic Byway project
GEORGETOWN — A project to bring a pedestrian and bicycle trail to the Plantersville area received Georgetown County Council's attention on Aug. 23 after months of planning, but considerable work remains ahead. The $49 million Plantersville Scenic Byway/Choppee Black River Trail project, as described by Britt Storck of Alta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
counton2.com
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider.
VIDEO: Car drives through Myrtle Beach fire scene, nearly hitting first responders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department shared a video on Facebook Thursday morning of a car driving through a fire scene. The car can be scene in the video driving between a police SUV and a fire SUV at an intersection that was closed due to a fire. The driver almost […]
Williamsburg County high school mergers a success, district leaders say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District said its merger of C.E. Murray High School and Kingstree Senior High School has been “marked with noted success.” District leaders said Thursday that the current enrollment numbers are approaching 800 students in grades 9-12. Comparatively, enrollment numbers this time last year were at around […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a restaurant on the 1900 block of West Evans Street where the break-ins happened. Officials said seven vehicles were broken into and...
counton2.com
Georgetown introduces new laws on dog tethering, kenneling
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has updated laws on animal restraint to put more emphasis on safety. Under the new ordinance, stricter conditions must be met for domestic animals to be restrained. To be tethered, animals must:. Be over six months old. Be within easy eyesight of a...
WMBF
Coastal Carolina students begin semester with new programs, projects around campus
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers are back on campus for the first day of classes, and returning students will find new programs and projects happening around the university. This will be the first full year of CCU’s brand new criminal justice program. The university also made upgrades to...
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
wach.com
Clarendon County missing woman found safe
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
wpde.com
Florence School District 2 names Teacher of the Year
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kimberley Jenkins has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year for Florence County School District Two. The district made the announcement at its opening event this week. Jenkins is a science teacher at Hannah-Pamplico High School. She has taught in the district for...
Comments / 1