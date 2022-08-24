ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

WMBF

MUSC new hospital construction underway, on track to open in 2023

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee hospitals will be closing their doors soon, making way for a new medical center. MUSC Black River Medical Center, a brand new $50 million-dollar hospital, will help expand services to patients in need and replace hospitals in Williamsburg and Lake City. It’s...
LAKE CITY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SCDNR looks to purchase 350 acres near Longs to add to existing nature preserve

LONGS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is looking at buying roughly 350 acres of land off of S.C. Highway 9 near its existing nature preserve. The site in the northeastern portion of Horry County would be managed as a part of the state’s neighboring 5,347-acre Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and opened up for recreational opportunities.
LONGS, SC
WMBF

Scheduled water outage, boil water advisory for Florence city residents

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Certain City of Florence residents will be without water this weekend. The city announced a temporary disruption to water services planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3114 East Palmetto Street. The water suspension will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. while repairs are...
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash

Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health Center#Health Centers#Infectious Diseases#Medical Services#General Health#Hopehealth#Dds
WMBF

Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County high school mergers a success, district leaders say

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District said its merger of C.E. Murray High School and Kingstree Senior High School has been “marked with noted success.” District leaders said Thursday that the current enrollment numbers are approaching 800 students in grades 9-12. Comparatively, enrollment numbers this time last year were at around […]
WMBF

7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a restaurant on the 1900 block of West Evans Street where the break-ins happened. Officials said seven vehicles were broken into and...
FLORENCE, SC
counton2.com

Georgetown introduces new laws on dog tethering, kenneling

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has updated laws on animal restraint to put more emphasis on safety. Under the new ordinance, stricter conditions must be met for domestic animals to be restrained. To be tethered, animals must:. Be over six months old. Be within easy eyesight of a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Clarendon County missing woman found safe

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation

Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
wpde.com

Florence School District 2 names Teacher of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kimberley Jenkins has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year for Florence County School District Two. The district made the announcement at its opening event this week. Jenkins is a science teacher at Hannah-Pamplico High School. She has taught in the district for...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

