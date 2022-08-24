Togetherness is key for Blake football under Richard Cowans

TAMPA, FLORIDA – Wanting great things may come from an expectancy to attain those goals.

Getting up and out of the shadow of other Tampa programs is the exact battle the Blake Yellow Jackets have continued to fight every season, as the program has won a total of two games over the last couple of seasons. The hope of changing those losing ways falls under new head coach Richard Cowans, who takes over for the departed Duane Thomas.

Blake High School heads into the 2022-2023 school year with new administration and a new football coaching staff. Photo courtesy of Blake Football

Getting the most out of the players will be the biggest key for the Yellow Jackets, that last finished above the .500 mark back in 2016, finishing 5-4. Since that time, however, wins have been hard to come by and so has hope in turning the team around. Now with Cowans taking over, that hope is renewed.

“Expecting great things,” Cowans said. “Not just great things, but some awesome turnovers for our boys that put in the work this summer. We’ve got a great group of kids, but also a great staff as well. New administration, new head coach. Should expect some great things from Blake High School.”

Cowans brings with him a new staff that has been anxious to get the team back on the field. Blake took part in last week’s kickoff classics and faced off against a talented Sickles group, losing 34-14. Though the Yellow Jackets didn’t come away with the win, changing the culture overnight will be more of a work in progress.

“Challenges will be getting the guys a little bit more acclimated to my style of leadership,” Cowans said. “I’m a military guy. I believe in discipline and structure. So, if you can’t buy into the structure, then there might be some challenges for you. But at the end of the day, I think as long as folks are bought into what I’m doing, I think we are good to go.”

Blake’s offense will need to get going after averaging only 6.0 points per game. Photo courtesy of Blake Football

One of the players ready to take on the challenge of playing for Cowans is senior quarterback Henry Kanu, who the new Blake head coach expects great things out of this fall. One of Kanu’s primary targets through the air is 6-foot-2 wide receiver Michael Colbert and Jamaal Harris is another good size pass catcher on offense.

“There’s some great guys that have bought into the system but also into what we are doing as a team,” Cowans said. “I’ve got a whole host of great guys on the defensive side of the ball. I can’t name them all, but just be on the watch for this unit.”

Together. That’s a word that really gets to Cowans, as he wants this team to stay together throughout the ups and downs of the season. Situations and scenarios present themselves, but staying together remains huge in Cowans’ book.

“So when I say, I start to well up,” Cowans said. “Together means a lot to me because I believe in unity. You can’t do anything. No mission can be completed without unity.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.