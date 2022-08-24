ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox clarifies comment about kids needing to work instead of play

By Nicki Cox
 3 days ago

Setting the record straight.

Julia Fox was forced to explain her comments earlier this week, where she urged parents to buy their kids cleaning tools instead of toys .

“Oh my god, you guys are really acting like I said that kids should be working. That’s not what I said. I said that kids need to learn skills,” the mother of one, 32, said in a Tiktok video Tuesday.

“Listen, there’s a reason why, in public schools specifically, they don’t teach kids trades or any marketable skills like sewing, or building things or growing food, you know, like basic s–t. Because they want to keep people dumb so that they have to go pay for it.”

The “Uncut Gems” star further called people’s reaction to her comments “crazy,” adding that parenting her 19-month-old son, Valentino, has pushed her to take a more feminist approach when raising him.

“Because I have a son, specifically, I don’t want him to expect that women are just going to clean up after him and do everything for him,” Kanye West’s former muse told her followers. “I saw that my whole life, even in my own family and that stops with me.”

The mother of one clarified her parenting advice from the day prior.
Her explanation comes just one day after the actress told her 1.5 million TikTok followers that “the idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on s–t that’s not really teaching your kid anything.”

Fox said her son, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, “doesn’t care for his toys” and is “more interested” in what she is doing.

This prompted the actress to encourage her followers to “buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom” to teach them life skills at an early age.

The “Uncut Gems” star joked about the backlash by posting a picture of her son at the park.
Fans were quick to poke fun at the actress’ comments but she took it in stride, later making fun of the situation on her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, she posted a series of snaps of her son playing at the park, captioned “now here’s a cute pic of my son at the labor camp he works at.”

