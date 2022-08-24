ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

By Adriana Gomez Licon, Steve Peoples, Brendan Farrington
fox5dc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Clean car EV standards coming to Virginia, thanks to California

ARLINGTON, Va. - The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new, stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards, attorneys and state officials said this week.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Texas mass shooting victims, families join March for Our Lives rally to demand action on gun safety

AUSTIN, Texas - March for Our Lives is again gathering at the steps of the Texas State Capitol demanding action on gun safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. The organization is rallying with the parents whose children were killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and youth activists from across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Miami, FL
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox5dc.com

DC woman defends herself against armed carjacker

WASHINGTON - A longtime Northeast D.C. woman is sharing her frightening experience after facing both praise and backlash online for fending off an armed suspect. A surveillance camera in the area caught the violent encounter on video. In these situations, police departments always say it’s best to give up your...
fox5dc.com

Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

Hot, humid Saturday across DC region; Isolated rain showers possible in the afternoon

It will be a hot, humid and mostly sunny Saturday for the D.C. region with some chances for isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Saturday will begin with temperatures in the upper 70s before topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s later in the day. Adding to the high temperatures, humidity will be rising throughout the afternoon, making it feel like a hot and sticky afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Curt Anderson
Person
Donald Trump
fox5dc.com

DC police cruiser involved in crash in Southeast

WASHINGTON - A D.C. police cruiser was involved in a crash tonight in Southeast. Authorities say the collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Alabama Avenue near Hartford Street SE. Not many details are known at the moment. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

At least 12 people shot during violent day in DC

WASHINGTON - At least 12 people have been shot during a violent day in D.C. The latest shooting, according to D.C. police, left three men injured in Northeast. Fifth District Commander Ralph McLean said officers found the victims conscious and breathing around 7:30 p.m. on the unit block of Quincy Place NE. Three persons of interest were stopped by officers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

24-year-old arrested in police-involved shooting in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one man – who has been identified as 24-yea-old Joseph Hall is in custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Primary Election#Campaign Finance#Election State#Democratic#Fox#Republican#White House#Democrats
fox5dc.com

Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old girl from front yard

HAMILTON, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing sexual assault and attempted kidnapping charges after reportedly grabbing a 6-year-old girl and trying to kidnap her from her front yard. Video shows the child taking out the trash when a man, later identified as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, approaches her and grabs...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy