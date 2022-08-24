Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

Read full article on original website
Clean car EV standards coming to Virginia, thanks to California
ARLINGTON, Va. - The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new, stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards, attorneys and state officials said this week.
Texas mass shooting victims, families join March for Our Lives rally to demand action on gun safety
AUSTIN, Texas - March for Our Lives is again gathering at the steps of the Texas State Capitol demanding action on gun safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. The organization is rallying with the parents whose children were killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and youth activists from across Texas.
Maryland family adopts Ukrainian teen sisters driven from their homeland during Russian invasion
FREDERICK, Md. - A Maryland family has opened their home and their hearts to two very special teens from Ukraine. Phil Lazos and his wife Karen have adopted 18-year-old twins Anastasia and Tatyana – two sisters who were driven from their homeland in the Odesa area following the Russian invasion.
Judge overturns vaccine mandate for DC employees
A judge ruled that Mayor Bowser's vaccine mandate for D.C. employees is unlawful. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports on how people are reacting.
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
DC woman defends herself against armed carjacker
WASHINGTON - A longtime Northeast D.C. woman is sharing her frightening experience after facing both praise and backlash online for fending off an armed suspect. A surveillance camera in the area caught the violent encounter on video. In these situations, police departments always say it’s best to give up your...
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC
WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
Hot, humid Saturday across DC region; Isolated rain showers possible in the afternoon
It will be a hot, humid and mostly sunny Saturday for the D.C. region with some chances for isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Saturday will begin with temperatures in the upper 70s before topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s later in the day. Adding to the high temperatures, humidity will be rising throughout the afternoon, making it feel like a hot and sticky afternoon.
DC police cruiser involved in crash in Southeast
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police cruiser was involved in a crash tonight in Southeast. Authorities say the collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Alabama Avenue near Hartford Street SE. Not many details are known at the moment. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for...
At least 12 people shot during violent day in DC
WASHINGTON - At least 12 people have been shot during a violent day in D.C. The latest shooting, according to D.C. police, left three men injured in Northeast. Fifth District Commander Ralph McLean said officers found the victims conscious and breathing around 7:30 p.m. on the unit block of Quincy Place NE. Three persons of interest were stopped by officers.
Prince George's County Police investigate separate homicides that occurred within hours
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating two separate homicides that happened Thursday afternoon in Landover and Temple Hills, authorities say. Prince George's County Police say the first incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Landover, Maryland. Officers were called 3200 block of 75th Avenue...
24-year-old arrested in police-involved shooting in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one man – who has been identified as 24-yea-old Joseph Hall is in custody.
Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old girl from front yard
HAMILTON, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing sexual assault and attempted kidnapping charges after reportedly grabbing a 6-year-old girl and trying to kidnap her from her front yard. Video shows the child taking out the trash when a man, later identified as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, approaches her and grabs...
