Shelby Reporter
SCHS moves annual Community Pep Rally to Old Mill Square
COLUMBIANA – As the saying in Columbiana goes, “Once a Wildcat, always a wildcat.” This is most true at the annual Community Pep Rally, traditionally held on Main Street. This year, however, the pep rally was moved to Old Mill Square where it allowed fans to spread...
Shelby Reporter
Falcon Art Supply celebrates 10 years
MONTEVALLO – Falcon Art Supply in Montevallo has been an anchor business on Main Street for 10 years now. From the beginning, store manager Becky Cox Rodgers and her sidekick Fossy the art store dog, have made sure that it serves the university as well as the community at large.
cahabasun.com
The bigger picture: Trussville native aims to ‘build on what’s special’ about city
Matt Phillips is thinking back about growing up in Trussville, about the people and the places, and no memory from downtown Trussville stands out. Today, the 2006 Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate attends a concert or watches a game on the big screen at the Trussville Entertainment District, and he sees young people all around.
wvtm13.com
From SRO to sergeant, Birmingham officer known for inspiring students is promoted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday where Richard Mason, a former school resource officer who inspired multiple students to join the police force, was promoted to sergeant. Watch the story in the video above. Mason spent years in various Birmingham schools as an...
wbrc.com
Community members help clean-up after public works crews spend 8 days cleaning Wylam neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham said illegal dumping is rampant lately in the Wylam neighborhood. They’ve collected more than 200 tons of bulk trash in the last week. They said it is because Wylam is a hot-spot for illegal dumping, with people coming from all over to use empty lots as dump sites. Residents said they’ve had enough.
Clanton Advertiser
Local author to hold book signing
Jacqueline Glasscock of Jemison will be holding a book signing for her first children’s book “Skylin’s Color Adventures” at the Chilton-Clanton Public Library on Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. The book is a collection of stories that Glasscock wrote for her daughter. Glasscock said the book...
6 September festivals you’ll want to attend in the Birmingham area
We can’t promise fall temperatures in Alabama during the month of September. But as the weather cools slightly, the festival calendar heats up. Here are six festivals you won’t want to miss in the Birmingham area, from a street-centric event with abundant artworks to a vibrant outdoor celebration of Hispanic culture.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: film, folk, jazz + culture festivals—Aug. 26-28
It’s Friday, Birmingham! You know what that means—we have a full schedule of events for the days ahead. Here are some fun happenings you’ll want to check out this weekend, August 26-28. Music, movies + more. Enjoy live music for the whole family at Birmingham Folk Fest...
280living.com
Leadership Hoover welcomes 34 people into sixth class
Members of the sixth class of Leadership Hoover pose for a photo at a meet-and-greet breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nineteen of the 34 members of the new class were present. The Leadership Hoover organization today...
birminghamtimes.com
“I was very popular … but [my wife] was a woman that God gave me’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville
Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
‘The light in a room’: Loved ones devastated by killing of Birmingham husband, father in vacant house
Cedric Mahaffey was on a mission. The 29-year-old Birmingham husband and father, known by many for his grill business – Golds by Ced – wanted to give young men and women in the inner city hope for better life and he wanted to help break the cycle that leads to violence.
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
southernhomemagazine.com
Adam Gerndt Brings Tried and True Texas Style to Birmingham
When a Texas couple imagined building a new property that would provide a home base for their extended family, they set their sights on a rambling stretch of Alabama land called Wash Creek Farm. Located on 1,200 acres just 45 minutes south of Birmingham, the property is a scenic combination of pastureland with ponds and rolling hills backdropped by pine and hardwood forests. The land also boasts two miles of shoreline on Wash Creek, a tributary that feeds into Lay Lake.
Thomas Neighborhood President’s home hit by gunfire, the second time in a month
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The corner of 4th St. West and Florida Avenue in Birmingham’s Thomas Neighborhood looks like it was caught in a crossfire. Windshields shot out of two vehicles, bullet holes in the sides of houses, and shattered glass in the back of vehicles. It’s what Alonzo Darrow has witnessed on two occasions this […]
birminghamtimes.com
Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Fest Returns after COVID-19 Pandemic
The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival return Saturday, August 27, in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown from noon – 8 pm. The annual one-day music festival has been presented annually since 2003. It has been two years since the jazz festival took place in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but festival organizers are excited to bring back the event in what will be a day filled with food, fun, and of course, great music.
Bham Now
11 of the most popular new bars + restaurants in Birmingham that opened this summer
If you’re like me, you’re probably finding it hard to keep up with all of the new restaurants in Birmingham opening in Birmingham. To make your search for the city’s hottest new eateries easier, here are 11 of the most popular spots that opened in Birmingham in June, July and August, in no particular order.
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
