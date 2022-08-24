ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Shelby Reporter

SCHS moves annual Community Pep Rally to Old Mill Square

COLUMBIANA – As the saying in Columbiana goes, “Once a Wildcat, always a wildcat.” This is most true at the annual Community Pep Rally, traditionally held on Main Street. This year, however, the pep rally was moved to Old Mill Square where it allowed fans to spread...
COLUMBIANA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Falcon Art Supply celebrates 10 years

MONTEVALLO – Falcon Art Supply in Montevallo has been an anchor business on Main Street for 10 years now. From the beginning, store manager Becky Cox Rodgers and her sidekick Fossy the art store dog, have made sure that it serves the university as well as the community at large.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Local author to hold book signing

Jacqueline Glasscock of Jemison will be holding a book signing for her first children’s book “Skylin’s Color Adventures” at the Chilton-Clanton Public Library on Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. The book is a collection of stories that Glasscock wrote for her daughter. Glasscock said the book...
JEMISON, AL
280living.com

Leadership Hoover welcomes 34 people into sixth class

Members of the sixth class of Leadership Hoover pose for a photo at a meet-and-greet breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nineteen of the 34 members of the new class were present. The Leadership Hoover organization today...
HOOVER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

“I was very popular … but [my wife] was a woman that God gave me’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville

Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southernhomemagazine.com

Adam Gerndt Brings Tried and True Texas Style to Birmingham

When a Texas couple imagined building a new property that would provide a home base for their extended family, they set their sights on a rambling stretch of Alabama land called Wash Creek Farm. Located on 1,200 acres just 45 minutes south of Birmingham, the property is a scenic combination of pastureland with ponds and rolling hills backdropped by pine and hardwood forests. The land also boasts two miles of shoreline on Wash Creek, a tributary that feeds into Lay Lake.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Fest Returns after COVID-19 Pandemic

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival return Saturday, August 27, in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown from noon – 8 pm. The annual one-day music festival has been presented annually since 2003. It has been two years since the jazz festival took place in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but festival organizers are excited to bring back the event in what will be a day filled with food, fun, and of course, great music.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

