Kahuku, HI

The Associated Press

Hawaii ambulance fire leaves patient dead, paramedic injured

HONOLULU (AP) — A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured when their ambulance caught fire outside a hospital in Hawaii, emergency officials said. “We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don’t understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital,” said Dr. Jim Ireland, the emergency services director. “We’re all just very concerned about our team and the patient that lost their life.” The 91-year-old patient and the paramedic were in the back of the ambulance as it pulled up to Adventist Castle Health in Kailua Wednesday night. Another emergency medical technician who was driving the ambulance escaped injury. The paramedic in back, an eight-year veteran, was initially treated at the hospital and then taken to another emergency room at the Straub Burn Unit, a city and county news release said. “All our paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers are all treasured members of our staff and or family, they save lives every day, and it’s just very hard to be in a situation where our team is the ones who are injured. I’ll just leave it at that,” Ireland said. “Please pray for him.”
bigislandnow.com

HPD Identifies Woman Found Pinned Between Car, Gate Post in Kea‘au

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a public accident involving a single motor vehicle in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15. At 6:43 p.m., Hawai‘i police responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Paradise Drive Drive in Kea‘au where they found a woman, later identified as Dorinda Bosetti, 54, of Long Beach, Calif., pinned between her vehicle and gate post.
KITV.com

Crash on Oahu's North Shore leaves two family members dead

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The grisly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon. "The driver was reckless and knew or...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic

Honolulu EMS addresses ambulance fire that killed patient, paramedic. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mayor and EMS director meet at Honolulu Hale to discuss...
