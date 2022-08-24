In his long coaching career, Mike Burzawa never felt better about giving away a game ball. Somewhere, Alex Thomas was smiling down on Evanston’s football team. The Wildkits rallied for a 53-50 overtime victory Friday night over Indian Trail of Wisconsin in a matchup of two teams (obviously) seeking a defense in their 2022 season debut at Lazier Field. The winners rode a career-best performance from quarterback Dylan Groff (4 touchdown runs, 2 touchdown passes) and junior running back Demarion Timberlake, who scored on a fourth-down 1-yard plunge to deliver the win in the OT period.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO