Evanston, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

At This Time

City crew member Kevin Lasauskas removes an anti-panhandling sign at Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street. Thirty signs were put up on poles in business districts across Evanston in February to discourage the giving of money to street solicitors. On Monday, City Manager Luke Stowe announced the signs would be removed. “City staff still supports the concept and goal behind the signage but felt the actual signs were ineffective, becoming eyesores and requiring staff intervention,” Stowe stated. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest

Yesterday was the first day of school for 6,300 children attending District 65’s 18 schools. Above, sisters Sophia (left) and Eliana Voisin head up Wesley Avenue, wearing new shoes for their first day at Dewey Elementary School. Sophia is starting fourth grade and Eliana is a kindergartner at Dewey. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Residents and business displaced on Howard Street

Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
First Day of 2022-2023 school year for District 65 students

Evanston middle and elementary schoolers showed up for the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 24, in high spirits. The Roundtable sent a reporter to Chute Middle School and Washington Elementary to capture the energy of the youth and their parents as the school year kicks off. Classes at Chute...
ETHS football: Wildkits work overtime for emotional 53-50 win in opener

In his long coaching career, Mike Burzawa never felt better about giving away a game ball. Somewhere, Alex Thomas was smiling down on Evanston’s football team. The Wildkits rallied for a 53-50 overtime victory Friday night over Indian Trail of Wisconsin in a matchup of two teams (obviously) seeking a defense in their 2022 season debut at Lazier Field. The winners rode a career-best performance from quarterback Dylan Groff (4 touchdown runs, 2 touchdown passes) and junior running back Demarion Timberlake, who scored on a fourth-down 1-yard plunge to deliver the win in the OT period.
Ann Rainey Apts cause commission to ponder: When is a minor building change major?

Members of Evanston’s Land Use Commission issued both a recommendation for a modification to the facade of the Ann Rainey Apartments, 999-1015 Howard St., at its Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting, but only after deliberations on what constitutes major and minor changes to a building, and what exact responsibilities developers have to deliver finished products that closely match proposals.
Coach Alex Thomas left his mark on the hearts of many at ETHS

Alex Thomas, 42, left a legacy of service to Evanston Township High School and thousands of students and staff who like his many family members and friends mourned the sudden death of the beloved coach, while trying to pay tribute to the lives he touched. Thomas died Aug. 12 of...
Three finalists for police chief to be announced Friday, city manager says

Evanston will announce the names of three final candidates for the vacant position of police chief on Friday, Aug. 26, City Manager Luke Stowe said during an Eighth Ward meeting Thursday night. Council member Devon Reid, (8th Ward), added that City Council and other city leaders interviewed a number of...
City announces 3 police chief candidates, forum on Sept. 8

After 14 months of searching, Evanston has a few candidates to consider for its next permanent police chief. The city announced Friday that it has identified three outside candidates for the position, which has been filled by two interim chiefs since former chief Demitrous Cook retired in June 2021. A...
