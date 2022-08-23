Mississippi’s governor issued a state of emergency to residents as they brace for more flood waters. The Pearl River is expected to crest at 35 and a half feet overnight near downtown Jackson. The flooding is adding to the water still on the ground in Mississippi after days of excessive rainfall. This comes as 10 million Americans across the upper Midwest are at risk for severe weather, and the National Hurricane Center tracks four different storms developing in the Atlantic.Aug. 28, 2022.

