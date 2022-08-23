ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boreal.org

Man dies when boat capsized on Lake Superior

An Iowa man died when dangerous water conditions caused a boat to capsize on Lake Superior Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Menke, 64. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, saying he and Menke had been out boating when their boat capsized.
IRON COUNTY, WI
NBC News

Mississippi mayor urges residents to ‘get out now’ as state braces for flooding

Mississippi’s governor issued a state of emergency to residents as they brace for more flood waters. The Pearl River is expected to crest at 35 and a half feet overnight near downtown Jackson. The flooding is adding to the water still on the ground in Mississippi after days of excessive rainfall. This comes as 10 million Americans across the upper Midwest are at risk for severe weather, and the National Hurricane Center tracks four different storms developing in the Atlantic.Aug. 28, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
FLORIDA STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan has been identified: Officials

A mysterious illness that killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan has been identified, officials said. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Aug. 19 that over 20 dogs in the county had died due to a "parvo-like" illness, a disease that's highly contagious and often deadly in dogs. The shelter's director, Melissa Fitzgerald, released a statement on Aug. 9 saying that most of the dogs who died were less than 2 years old and died within three days of showing symptoms.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
NBC News

Whitmer has double-digit lead over Dixon in new Michigan poll

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a double-digit lead over her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, in the Michigan governor's race, a new poll finds. The EPIC-MRA survey found 50% of likely voters backing Whitmer and 39% backing Dixon, a conservative commentator, according to the Detroit Free Press. Whitmer had a net-positive...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

‘We’re still standing’: With abortion illegal, a Memphis clinic starts a new chapter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jennifer Pepper, CEO of a reproductive health clinic in Memphis, tried her best to prepare her staff for the painful pivot coming in a post-Roe world. For 48 years, the Choices clinic in the heart of Memphis provided abortion services. But that ended on Wednesday, Pepper said, the day before Tennessee’s abortion ban took effect — making performing the procedure a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
MEMPHIS, TN

