Oregon grocery store shooting leaves at least 3 dead, including suspect
Authorities say three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after the suspect opened fire at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon.Aug. 29, 2022.
Child dies, four other people seriously injured in Arizona school bus crash
A child was killed and four other people were seriously injured when a school bus was struck by a big rig and became entangled in a pileup on a remote stretch of eastern Arizona highway Sunday, authorities said. The bus driver appeared be slowing when the bus was struck from...
Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempt to stab officer with pen
Surveillance video captured the moments when kidnapping suspect Reid Duran attempted to stab a police officer with a pen. Police said Duran allegedly admitted to posing as a parent during the school’s open house event to kidnap a 5-year-old girl in Xenia, Ohio.Aug. 27, 2022.
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
Community reacts to death of Minnesota mom allegedly beaten to death by ex-husband
Members of a mom group in reminisce times with Carissa Odegaard, a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-husband in front of their kids. KVLY'S Bailey Hurley reports.Aug. 27, 2022.
U.S. Postal Service carrier Pamela Jane Rock dies after attack by 5 dogs in Florida
A 61-year-old letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service died earlier this week after being attacked by five dogs she encountered on her delivery route.
Florida postal worker dies after being mauled by 5 dogs
Pamela Jane Rock, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, was working in the rural town of Interlachen on Sunday afternoon when the attack occurred.
Border Patrol rescues baby, toddler left in Arizona desert
PHOENIX (AP) — The Border Patrol says one of its agents rescued an infant and a toddler who were left alone by migrant smugglers in western Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. A migrant in a group of border crossers arrested Thursday west of the Lukeville, Arizona, port...
In 1947, Florida shut down a popular drag club. The state has resurrected that case to do it again.
In March of 1947, a Florida court ordered the Ha Ha Club — a nightclub famous for its “female impersonators,” as they were called at the time — to close after declaring it a public nuisance. The order came just a month after Frank Tuppen, a...
Man dies when boat capsized on Lake Superior
An Iowa man died when dangerous water conditions caused a boat to capsize on Lake Superior Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Menke, 64. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, saying he and Menke had been out boating when their boat capsized.
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
Mississippi mayor urges residents to ‘get out now’ as state braces for flooding
Mississippi’s governor issued a state of emergency to residents as they brace for more flood waters. The Pearl River is expected to crest at 35 and a half feet overnight near downtown Jackson. The flooding is adding to the water still on the ground in Mississippi after days of excessive rainfall. This comes as 10 million Americans across the upper Midwest are at risk for severe weather, and the National Hurricane Center tracks four different storms developing in the Atlantic.Aug. 28, 2022.
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan has been identified: Officials
A mysterious illness that killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan has been identified, officials said. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Aug. 19 that over 20 dogs in the county had died due to a "parvo-like" illness, a disease that's highly contagious and often deadly in dogs. The shelter's director, Melissa Fitzgerald, released a statement on Aug. 9 saying that most of the dogs who died were less than 2 years old and died within three days of showing symptoms.
Wildlife Expert Settles Score on Bizarre Mystery Cat Seen on Maine Trail Cam
Recently, a Maine resident caught some sort of moderately-big cat on a trail cam, and since sharing it, a debate has spurred over just what this mystery animal could be. On August 15, Franklin County locals Al and Joyce Brackley found the feline crossing a lit bridge on their trail cam and showed their son, Neil.
In one Louisiana bayou city, Hurricane Ida is still wreaking havoc
Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida slammed into the U.S. Gulf Coast and devastated bayou communities on the southern end of Louisiana, the hard-hit city of Houma is still struggling to recover. “Unfortunately, it looks apocalyptic out there,” said Jonathan Foret, 45, the executive director of the South Louisiana Wetlands...
Whitmer has double-digit lead over Dixon in new Michigan poll
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a double-digit lead over her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, in the Michigan governor's race, a new poll finds. The EPIC-MRA survey found 50% of likely voters backing Whitmer and 39% backing Dixon, a conservative commentator, according to the Detroit Free Press. Whitmer had a net-positive...
Black voter turnout has declined in Wisconsin. Democrats see reversing that trend as key to Senate victory.
MILWAUKEE — After Mandela Barnes gave a brief but impassioned speech at a predominantly Black church here on a recent Sunday morning, parishioner Amber Smith said she was “very impressed.”. She said the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate gave “very strong remarks,” and she praised him for...
‘We’re still standing’: With abortion illegal, a Memphis clinic starts a new chapter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jennifer Pepper, CEO of a reproductive health clinic in Memphis, tried her best to prepare her staff for the painful pivot coming in a post-Roe world. For 48 years, the Choices clinic in the heart of Memphis provided abortion services. But that ended on Wednesday, Pepper said, the day before Tennessee’s abortion ban took effect — making performing the procedure a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Moron Nearly Falls To His Death After Jumping The Railing At Bryce Canyon National Park… To Make A Lame Video
Now I respect the whole “not scared of death” mindset, as you can’t live every day of your life fearing that it will be your last. However, there’s a fine line behind a good peace of mind, and absolute stupidity…. And this guy crossed that line...
