Helena, MT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

11-15-23-26, Bonus: 16

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six; Bonus: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $5,351

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

