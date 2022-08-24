MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Big Sky Bonus
11-15-23-26, Bonus: 16
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six; Bonus: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $5,351
Lucky For Life
04-05-21-27-48, Lucky Ball: 4
(four, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
03-05-47-48-67, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(three, five, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000
