Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
NASDAQ
Why You Might Be Interested In Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) For Its Upcoming Dividend
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Nelnet investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.
NASDAQ
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
NASDAQ
Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?
In this video, I use my simple six-step framework to determine if Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is a buy right now. The verdict might surprise you!. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 26, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2022. Find out why Airbnb, Inc....
NASDAQ
3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market
Looking for stocks that are beating the market in 2022? Our roundtable has three healthcare names that are killing it right now: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). Read more to find out why our Foolish trio likes these three companies. Better outcomes...
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
The first eight months of 2022 have been absolutely brutal for growth stocks. A toxic combination of rising interest rates, reopening headwinds for pandemic beneficiaries, and tepid consumer spending have all conspired to send even high-quality growth stocks down by huge amounts. But for those with a long-term perspective, today's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth
You work hard for your money, and your money should work hard for you. It's not doing that by sitting in a bank, considering that the national average interest rate for a savings account is currently 0.13%, according to Bankrate. One way to put your idle cash to work making...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) investors have lost 84.6% of their money over the last three years, and there might not be any good news coming for a while. Amid an ambitious restructuring plan that'll see the company slash its staff and shake up the management team, the company currently only anticipates having the cash to survive through the end of 2024.
NASDAQ
Why Verve Therapeutics Stock Crushed It This Week
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV), a clinical-stage gene-editing company focusing on cardiovascular disease, saw its shares race higher this week by a healthy 17.1%, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech's stock jumped this week for three key reasons:. Verve's shares have been rocketing higher ever since Vertex Pharmaceuticals...
NASDAQ
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alphabet Stock?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) delivered less-than-ideal second-quarter earnings results at the end of July, with multiple segments just missing analyst projections. Although the company's stock persevered and soared in the first two weeks of August, prices have recently dipped. Here's why now could be the best time to invest in Alphabet...
NASDAQ
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
NASDAQ
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
NASDAQ
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today
It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
NASDAQ
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Guide to Small-Cap Value ETF Investing
The U.S. small-cap index the Russell 2000 has outperformed its bigger peer equity gauges by wide margin past month (as of Aug 24, 2022). The Russell 2000 (up 6.2% past month) clearly has beaten the S&P 500 (up 5.5%), the Dow Jones (up 2.9%) and the Nasdaq Composite (up 5.1%).
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/28/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC (BSET) is a...
Comments / 0