California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:42.43

Estimated jackpot: $86,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

