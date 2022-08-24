Read full article on original website
Maverick II
2d ago
Medical cost are ridiculous and transportation costs for medical issues are even worse. Someone is getting rich or richer.
4
KTAR.com
Stealing home: Dozens of Arizona houses fraudulently sold without owners’ knowledge
PHOENIX – Arizona is seeing a rise in deed fraud schemes in which entire homes are sold out from under the rightful owners. The state Attorney General’s Office said it has received dozens of complaints about properties being sold without the owners’ knowledge by unknown scammers who filed forged warranty deeds with the county recorder’s office.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff Friday to honor Tucson shooting victims
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all flags at state buildings to be at half-staff Friday due to the lives lost in a shooting in Tucson on Thursday, according to a press release. Four people were killed in an apartment complex, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez. Martinez...
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
fox10phoenix.com
Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
fox10phoenix.com
Boyfriend speaks after Arizona woman allegedly ran him over
An Arizona man is speaking out after his girlfriend is arrested for allegedly running him over following an argument. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
Arizona woman facing $14k in bills after medical flight she didn't need
MARICOPA, Ariz. — In a playroom filled with toys for a one-year-old boy going on two years old, Amy Maher watches her son play. “He surprised us,” Maher said. Maher said her son, Bradley, is the first boy in a long line of girl-cousins and her first baby earth side.
Student brings firearm to Queen Creek school, police say
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Police confiscated a firearm from a student who allegedly brought the weapon to Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus Thursday morning. The gun was found in the student's backpack and it belonged to one of the student's family members. The Queen Creek Police Department said...
Local businesses, organizations invited to "Paint Pinal Purple" in October
(Florence, Ariz.) — Each year, the Pinal County Attorney's Office makes it a priority to step out into the community and hold what community liaison Latisha Joseph calls "awareness events." One of the events this year is designed to raise awareness and support for domestic violence victims, and the PCAO wants to involve as many of the county's businesses and organizations as possible.
Recovery and rebuilding after Chandler gas explosion
The explosion on August 26, 2021, at Ray and Rural roads collapsed the roof at Platinum Printing and damaged several other businesses.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says gaps at border wall near Yuma have been filled
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that border wall gaps the state was filling in near Yuma have been completed. Crews have worked since Aug. 12 to fill in nearly three-quarters of a mile of gaps — about 3,800 feet — with double-stacked shipping containers.
12news.com
Police arrest suspect for allegedly kidnapping baby out of Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police have recently arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping a 6-month-old baby out of Scottsdale. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, was arrested Wednesday night in Flagstaff after he allegedly drove from Scottsdale to Coconino County with the abducted baby on his lap. Orellano allegedly made threats...
12news.com
Feds find that Arizona school district failed to stop anti-Semitic harassment
12News has confirmed the harassment occurred at Altadena Middle School in Ahwatukee. The district covers parts of Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler.
12news.com
Derek Chauvin transferred to federal prison in Arizona
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in July of 2022. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd in May of 2020, was moved by U.S. Marshals to a federal facility Wednesday morning. A spokesman...
AZFamily
Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported
PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
