actionnewsnow.com
Game of the Week: Pleasant Valley @ Corning
This week's Game of the Week was the Pleasant Valley Vikings visiting the Corning High Cardinals. The Vikings went into Corning's home stadium and took the victory 48-14.
actionnewsnow.com
Pleasant Valley High Schools Viking Pride Night fundraiser returns
CHICO, Calif. - The Pleasant Valley High School Foundation is bringing back its Viking Pride Night after a two-year hiatus. Foundation members Connie Chrysler-Anderson and Ric Newton joined Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett on the noon newscast Thursday to share details about the returning event that helps with school improvement.
actionnewsnow.com
Kitten freed in Biggs after getting head caught in hole
BIGGS, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says that they were able to rescue a kitten who got its head caught in a hole this week. Firefighters were able to shield the kitten with a wet cloth, and use a metal grinder to cut the metal and free it. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Hiking and fire safety this upcoming fall season
The peak of fire season is here and the weather pattern traditionally turns more favorable for fires to start and spread as we move into the fall. Under these conditions, hiking and backpacking in the mountains and foothills will see an added danger due to the potential for rapidly changing conditions.
actionnewsnow.com
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
actionnewsnow.com
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage impacts more than 1000 homes north of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is reporting a power outage north of Chico that was first reported on Keefer Rd. Action News Now is following this story to find out what occurred and when the electricity will be restored to customers.
actionnewsnow.com
Pet of the Week: Hammy
Hammy is our Pet of the Week! He's an 8 year old Bull Dog mix, and is available to adopt from the Chico Animal Shelter.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE firefighters at the scene of structure and vegetation fire in Paskenta
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:21 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the forward spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped. Crews are still working to contain the structure fire. The Toomes Fire started on Friday on Toomes Camp Road in Paskenta as a structure fire. The fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
actionnewsnow.com
Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified is ready to hire more than 100 staff members
CHICO, Calif. - More than 100 jobs are available this year at the Chico Unified School District. The district's board met on Wednesday night and discussed their need for more staff members due to a total of 73 retirements and resignations that occurred this year. According to the staffing report...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico gives $1 million in grant funds to Chico small businesses Friday
CHICO, Calif. - 95 small businesses received a check that included funds from a local business stabilization program from the City of Chico on Friday. The funds were given to employers with 100 or fewer employees within Chico city limits as part of the Butte Business Stabilization Program II, grant program, to offset the impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested with guns behind Oroville church/daycare facility
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department has issued information about an arrest that occurred Friday morning at 1st United Methodist Church on Acacia Ave. At approximately 9:45 a.m. officers said they received a report about a man with a gun near the back of the church property. Officers noted that a day care was in session at the church at the time.
actionnewsnow.com
West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E bills up 19% since last summer: Why are we paying more?
CHICO, Calif. - Your electric bill is higher this year and It's not just caused by the hot weather. According to PG&E, on average customers are paying 19% more this year for their electric bill than last year. That includes rate hikes in January and March. The January 2022 annual true up increased electric rates by about 8%. The March 2022 rate increase for electric was also about 8%.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico still has its hands tied when it comes to clearing homeless encampments on city property. The last homeless camp the city cleared out was Comanche Creek, which the city finished about a month-and-a-half ago. The city doesn't know how long this pause will...
actionnewsnow.com
To help students find housing, get food, 'Basic Needs Centers' will be in every CA community college
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - As students in community colleges start the new school year, they can get help from new resource centers. It's called a Basic Needs Center and it is now required in every community college in our state. It is essentially a one stop shop for help in...
actionnewsnow.com
Grandson of Willows couple killed in 1994 crash furious about convicted killer's parole being granted
WILLOWS, Calif. - A Butte County man is speaking out for the first time regarding parole being granted for the man convicted of killing his grandparents in 1994. Richard Sehorn always finds comfort looking at pictures of his grandparents. His grandpa - Wilfred "Doc" Fox used to work at an...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office says that Troy Zimmerman has been sentenced to six years in state prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the death of a man who died on May 8, 2021, after he went...
