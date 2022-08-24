ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Pleasant Valley High Schools Viking Pride Night fundraiser returns

CHICO, Calif. - The Pleasant Valley High School Foundation is bringing back its Viking Pride Night after a two-year hiatus. Foundation members Connie Chrysler-Anderson and Ric Newton joined Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett on the noon newscast Thursday to share details about the returning event that helps with school improvement.
CHICO, CA
Kitten freed in Biggs after getting head caught in hole

BIGGS, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says that they were able to rescue a kitten who got its head caught in a hole this week. Firefighters were able to shield the kitten with a wet cloth, and use a metal grinder to cut the metal and free it. The...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Hiking and fire safety this upcoming fall season

The peak of fire season is here and the weather pattern traditionally turns more favorable for fires to start and spread as we move into the fall. Under these conditions, hiking and backpacking in the mountains and foothills will see an added danger due to the potential for rapidly changing conditions.
CHICO, CA
Oroville, CA
Oroville, CA
Oroville, CA
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49

--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Power outage impacts more than 1000 homes north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is reporting a power outage north of Chico that was first reported on Keefer Rd. Action News Now is following this story to find out what occurred and when the electricity will be restored to customers.
Pet of the Week: Hammy

Hammy is our Pet of the Week! He's an 8 year old Bull Dog mix, and is available to adopt from the Chico Animal Shelter.
CHICO, CA
#Countdown#American Football#Oroville Football#Tigers
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
Chico Unified is ready to hire more than 100 staff members

CHICO, Calif. - More than 100 jobs are available this year at the Chico Unified School District. The district's board met on Wednesday night and discussed their need for more staff members due to a total of 73 retirements and resignations that occurred this year. According to the staffing report...
City of Chico gives $1 million in grant funds to Chico small businesses Friday

CHICO, Calif. - 95 small businesses received a check that included funds from a local business stabilization program from the City of Chico on Friday. The funds were given to employers with 100 or fewer employees within Chico city limits as part of the Butte Business Stabilization Program II, grant program, to offset the impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses.
CHICO, CA
Man arrested with guns behind Oroville church/daycare facility

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department has issued information about an arrest that occurred Friday morning at 1st United Methodist Church on Acacia Ave. At approximately 9:45 a.m. officers said they received a report about a man with a gun near the back of the church property. Officers noted that a day care was in session at the church at the time.
OROVILLE, CA
West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
PG&E bills up 19% since last summer: Why are we paying more?

CHICO, Calif. - Your electric bill is higher this year and It's not just caused by the hot weather. According to PG&E, on average customers are paying 19% more this year for their electric bill than last year. That includes rate hikes in January and March. The January 2022 annual true up increased electric rates by about 8%. The March 2022 rate increase for electric was also about 8%.
CHICO, CA
Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico still has its hands tied when it comes to clearing homeless encampments on city property. The last homeless camp the city cleared out was Comanche Creek, which the city finished about a month-and-a-half ago. The city doesn't know how long this pause will...
CHICO, CA

